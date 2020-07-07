Global Bag-in-tube Packaging Industry and Market Studies Research Report 2019

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Bag-in-tube Packaging Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global bag-in-tube packaging market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of bag-in-tube packaging. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the bag-in-tube packaging market during the period. The global bag-in-tube packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.96% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The packaging industry is evolving as the demand from various industries for different applications is increasing. The various end-use industries require different types and forms of packaging based on their application. The bag-in-tube packaging is one of the innovative types of packaging mainly used for packing liquid products such as wines, oils, juices, and spirits.

The bag-in-tube packaging market is highly fragmented in nature, where a number of international as well as local market players compete with each other. The key players in the market including Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Industri Bag (Pty) Ltd, Parish Manufacturing Inc, DS Smith Plc, Texa AG, Mondi Group and others are involved in developing innovative products to maintain their position.

Rise in Demand from the Wine Industry is Majorly Driving the Bag-in-Tube Packaging Market

The rise in demand from the wine industry is majorly driving the bag-in-tube packaging market. Bag-in-tube packaging is widely used to pack wines due to its excellent barrier properties and easy dispensing capabilities. Moreover, the bag-in-tube packaging extends the shelf life of products inside, which is expanding the growth of the bag-in-tube packaging market.

Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness and efficient packaging solution offered by the bag-in-tube packaging is expected to boost the demand for the bag-in-tube packaging. The bag-in-tube packaging is made up of paper and polyethylene, which are easily available and inexpensive. This makes bag-in-tube packaging cost-effective. However, the substitutes such as bag-in-box and other packaging are available in the market, which acts as the major restraining factor for the growth of the bag-in-tube packaging market. Nevertheless, the increasing adoption of online retail & home shopping is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the bag-in-tube packaging market.

Europe Held the Highest Market Share, Dominating the Global Bag-In-Tube Packaging Market

In terms of region, Europe held the highest market share, dominating the global bag-in-tube packaging market. The dominance of the European market attributed to the flourishing wine industry, particularly in West Europe. Moreover, the growing demand for efficient, lightweight packaging for high-end wine, spirits, and vegetable oils expected to boost the growth of the bag-in-tube packaging market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific the region witnessed the highest growth rate for the bag-in-tube packaging market.

Segment Covered

The report on global bag-in-tube packaging market covers segments such as material, capacity, and end-use. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include EVOH barrier + PE, and metallized PET film. On the basis of capacity, the sub-markets include less than 1000 ML, 1000 to 2000 ML, 2001 to 3000 ML, and more than 3000 ML. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include wine, spirit, olive oil, fruit juices, and other end-uses.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Industri Bag (Pty) Ltd, Parish Manufacturing Inc, DS Smith Plc, Texa AG, Mondi Group, Compositub, S.A., FrontPac AB, WestRock Company, and Other Companies.

