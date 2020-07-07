Geomembranes Market Forecast – Growth, Outline, Size, Demand, Key Manufacturers and Outlook 2025

Market Segmentation:

Global Geomembranes Market Forecast has been segmented on the basis of Type, Technology, Application and End-Users.

Based on Type, the Geomembranes Market is segmented into HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP, and others.

Based on Technology, the Geomembranes Market is segmented into blown film, cast film, laminations and others.

Based on Application, the Geomembranes Market is segmented into waste & landfills, mining, water storage, canals, oil and gas, and others.

Based on End-Users, the Geomembranes Market is segmented into aquaculture, agriculture, water management, industrial packaging, petrochemicals, building and construction, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The players in the Global Geomembranes Market are coming up with new technologies for manufacturing heavy duty products with higher durability. Use of recycled materials for the production of geomembranes has aided the market players to expand their business on innovative platforms. In January 2018, Western Canada’s wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) has opted for Eqoqua’s Geomembrane Technology for an odor control project.

The leading players profiled by MRFR in the report on the Global Geomembranes Market are GSE Environmental, LLC (the U.S.), Atarfil SL (Spain), Carlisle SynTec Systems (the U.S.), Solmax International, Inc. (Canada), Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece), Officine Maccaferri S.p.A (Italy), Agru America, Inc. (the U.S.), NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Colorado Lining International, Inc. (the U.S.), Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (the U.S.), and others.

Market Overview:

Geomembrane is a synthetic membrane barrier with very low permeability and is used to control fluid migration in human-made structures or systems. According to the published study report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Geomembranes Market is anticipated to expand at a strong CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2016-2023 and to reach the valuation of 4.05 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The growing demand for Geomembrane due to its extensive use in construction and mining activities are majorly driving the Global Geomembranes Market. Increasing utilization of Geomembranes at domestic level is also fueling the growth of the Global Geomembranes Market.

The properties of Geomembranes such as impact resistivity, tear resistivity, interface shear strength, tensile strength and elasticity have widened the application field of geomembranes, leading to the expansion of the Global Geomembranes Market. Introduction of specially formulated geomembrane liner range that provides high chemical resistance, imperviousness, durability and corrosion protection is impacting positively on the growth of the Global Geomembranes Market.

The widespread use of geomembranes to prevent water loss, to protect groundwater against seepage of pollutants and in water storage and canals are inducing high demand for geomembranes in the global market, resulting in the expansion of the global geomembrane market. However, the use of geosynthetic clay liner in landfill and lining systems is likely to act as a threat to the growth of the Global Geomembranes Market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Global Geomembranes Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The Geomembranes Market in the Asia Pacific region is dominating the Global Geomembranes Market owing to extensive use of geomembranes in construction activities and rapid infrastructural development in the emerging economies of India and China. The Europe region is following Asia Pacific with respect to market size. The Geomembrane Market in this region is majorly driven by the increased demand for geomembranes in industrial packaging, aquaculture, construction and other industries. The North America region is projecting significant growth in the global geomembranes market during the forecast period owing to the extensive application of geomembranes in waste management and landfills, mining, oil and gas, water storage and various other industries.

