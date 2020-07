Comprehensive Analysis Report of Smart Mining Market |Growth,Application,Size,Share,Trend and Regional Analysis Report

Smart mining is the process which uses information, autonomy, and technology to obtain low operational costs, enhanced safety and gain better productivity for mine site. Mainly smart mining is used for underground mining as well as surface mining operations. Smart mining process is able to improve the working conditions on site as well as increased the productivities of underground mines.

Rise in awareness regarding harsh influences on mining atmospheres like UV exposure, chemical hazards, ground instability, dust noise, and other health problems in mine workers is the driving factor which is expected to boost the global smart mining market growth. Furthermore, rise in focus on safety and security & health will have the positive impact on market growth. Also, increase in adoption of IOT (Internet of Things) solutions as well as rise in implementation of autonomous equipment’s will fuel the market growth. Moreover, increase in replacement of conventional mining technologies with smart technologies will propel the market growth.

However, lack of qualified and skilled labor is the challenging factor which is expected to obstruct the global smart mining market growth. Also, declining natural resource reserves will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Ltd, Trimble Inc, Sandvik AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Komatsu Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Hexagon AB, Cisco Systems, Inc, and Caterpillar Inc

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Underground Mining

Surface Mining

By Service Type

System Integration

Consulting Service

Engineering and Maintenance

By Solution

Smart Control System

Smart Asset Management

Monitoring Systems

Safety & Security Systems

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

