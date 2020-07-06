Weedways’s price-comparison tool helps you buy top-quality cannabis at a low price.

Recreational and medical cannabis users are often faced with a major issue: choosing where to buy the cheapest cannabis strains. Weedways is a Canadian cannabis price-comparison website that solves this problem by helping you find cheap, yet high-quality cannabis near you.

Weedways can help you find quality cannabis products in your city. More and more companies are selling cannabis nowadays, and it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed by all the different cannabis brands out there. This can make it difficult to choose the best cannabis provider: nobody wants to sit around looking through dozens of websites for the strain they want, only to find that it’s not available in their area.

Even worse, nobody wants to buy cannabis and later find that same strain for cheaper at another store. The rising cost of cannabis means that purchasing your favorite strain can be expensive, especially if you want to buy legitimate, legal, high-quality cannabis products. At the same time, you don’t want to spend all day calling different dispensaries to compare prices yourself.

Weedways does all this work for you. To make it easier to buy cannabis—and to save you money—Weedways compares prices of cannabis to offer you the best deals. Weedways has a unique search system where you can search for your favourite strain. They then suggest dispensaries and stores that sell this strain in your city. From there, you can compare store prices and find the best price.

To use their search system, you simply have to type in the strain you want and your city. For example, type in “Purple Punch” and “Ontario” into the relevant fields. Just like that, you’ll find a list of cannabis providers in Ontario that offer Purple Punch.

Weedways has several categories in their search system so that you can search for specific brands, different kinds of cannabis, certain dispensaries, and options for delivery. You can even search for cannabis edibles, if that’s what you fancy! From there, you can easily compare different dispensaries and make an informed decision.

As a company that aims to empower and inform cannabis consumers, Weedways partners with over 4300 different cannabis dispensaries, brands, and stores throughout Canada. Since the cannabis directory is free to use, it attracts a great number of brands and consumers alike. This makes it the biggest, most effective cannabis directory in Canada.

Of course, Weedways will only partner with all local vendors that sell top-quality cannabis. You can rest assured that they’ll only recommend products from high-quality cannabis dispensaries, brands, and online stores. This means you won’t have to do any tedious research to find premium cannabis near you.

At a time where we’re all trying to save money, buying cannabis at the lowest price—without compromising quality and safety—is a smart move. Weedways’s cannabis price comparison website makes it easier to find the cheapest strains of cannabis at the closest dispensary to you.