Sports Medicine Market Highlights | Industry Dynamics | Business Overview | Iconic Revenue and 2023 Insight

Sports Medicine Market Information; By Product (Joint Reconstructive & Repair Products, Support & Recovery Products, Accessories & Consumables, Others); By Application (Shoulder Treatment, Knee Treatment, Hip Treatment, Spine Treatment, Others); by Procedure (Tendinosis, Tendon to Bone, Cartilage Repair); By End-User (Hospitals & Emergency Care, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Care, Others) – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Dynamics

Sports medicines deal with the treatment, prevention, and diagnosis of injuries/illnesses among athletes or sportsmen. The worldwide sports medicine market is driven by increasing sports injuries & sports medicine associations. It is also propelled by technological developments, lack of safety measures, and escalating awareness.

However, the industry restraints include high costs, lack of skilled physicians & physiotherapists, and unfavourable reimbursement policies. Thus, Sports Medicine Market Trends have not been considered a ‘mainstream medicine’ branch, preventing the market from growing further.

Taking these factors into account, the for Sports Medicines Market is expected to reach $ 9,655.6 million by the end of 2023. The industry may grow at a CAGR of 8.9 % during 2017-2023.

Key Global Players

Key players profiled in the report are Medtronics, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, CONMED Corporation, and DePuy Synthes. There are more than 2,569 companies associated with sports medicines all around the world; with Arthrex, Inc. leading the global market.

Brand awareness & loyalty play a critical role in the industry. Established players must focus on product innovations and expansion strategies. The maintenance of market equity is of utmost importance, as the industry is highly integrated and specialized.

Marketing strategies, like endorsements from sports persons and celebrities, strongly drive further expansion. Hence, publicity and advertisement returns are imperative, as they largely impact the industry.

Industry Segments

The sports medicines market is split on the basis of products, applications, procedures, end users, and geographical regions. Based on products, the industry is segmented into joint reconstructive & repair, support & recovery, accessories & consumables, and others.

Shoulder treatment, knee treatment, hip treatment, spine treatment, and others constitute the applications. By procedures, the market is trifurcated into tendinosis, tendon to bone, and cartilage repair. Tendinosis commands 54% shares (the largest). The end users are hospitals & emergency care, trauma centers, ambulatory care, and others.

Industry Synopsis

The likes of Ronaldo, Messi, and others no longer represent distinct names. They don’t need to be memorised for general knowledge competitions. Today’s youth and fans across developing nations tune in to their favourite websites & channels and bet on their Gods! Such has been the lure and spread of sporting culture even in traditional developing economies. It is no wonder that the market has made a note of it.

According to the ‘Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’ (based in the U.S.), around 10 % of the kids & teens participating in sports suffer from minor or major injuries. Also, majority of these injuries occur during 12-16 years of age. Sports, like football and baseball have the highest injury rates.

Regional Analysis

The global sports medicines market, on the basis of regions, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America occupied the largest (over 38%) shares in 2016. It stood at nearly USD 1,884 million that year. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, at a CAGR of around 9% over the forecast period. The same would be credited to constant medical developments and health/sports awareness.

Latin American countries; such as Venezuela, Brazil, and some others have disproportionate shares. This is attributed to their low incomes in comparison to the U.S. These markets are significantly influenced by the sports culture and are among the strongest in the world. Advertisements and exposure coupled with product innovations seem to be the best ‘growth’ strategy for any player wanting to dominate the market. The return on investment for advertisements and publicity is very high for dermal fillers.

Europe accounted for the second largest shares, followed by Asia Pacific. It represents a clustered outlook and its urban cities with sports & tourism facilities are way ahead of the rural areas. Large sports and tourism centres; such as Miami, Bangkok, Madrid, and Lisbon have disproportionate shares as compared to their other respective regions. The Middle East and Africa are expected to witness poor growth due to the lack of socio-political norms and low per capita incomes (in sports medicines).

