North America Dominating Region in Electronic Skin Patch Market

North America currently holds the largest market share in terms of revenue generation. North America electronic skin patches market was valued at $1,697.6 million in 2018and is anticipated to reach $4,058.8 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 15.93% in the forecast period 2019-2024.

The massive demand for point-of-care technologies among the geriatric population is the prominent factor propelling the growth of the North America electronic skin patches market. Within North America, the U.S. was the leading country in 2018. However, the market for the electronic skin patches market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 20.83% in the forecast period. The following figure illustrates the global electronic skin patches market scenario 2018 and 2024.

Europe is the second leading contributor to the global electronic skin patches market. Increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, growing geriatric population, and increasing penetration for mobile platforms, smartphone are the key driving factors for the growth of the electronic skin patches market in Europe. Europe contributed 26.79% of the market share in 2018. Within Europe, Germany is the leading country, and France is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period between 2019 and 2024.