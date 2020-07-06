IT Asset Disposition Market Worth $27.9 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 10.8%

July 2020 | Report Format: Electronic (PDF)

The global IT asset disposition market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2025 and register a CAGR of 10.8%, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing use of electronic devices and growing need among enterprises to dispose their IT assets efficiently are the major factors driving the market. In addition, rising awareness regarding the benefits associated with proper disposition of assets is expected to boost the demand in the coming years.

Furthermore, on-going paradigm shift from housing IT infrastructure on-premise to deploying cloud-based services has necessitated businesses to dispose majority of their existing IT hardware. At the same time, the imminent need to secure data/information while disposing old assets has prompted businesses to prefer ITAD programs and services.

Over the last few years, the demand for IT asset disposition services has witnessed strong growth with business organizations emphasizing on limiting their carbon footprints. The market is poised to register strong growth in the coming years owing to growing awareness regarding the need to reduce the environmental threats created by e-waste and the prevailing dynamic regulatory landscape worldwide. With regulations in place and high penalties for defaulters, enterprises are increasingly availing services of ITAD vendors to dispose their assets as per the set standards.

Enterprises are leveraging services of third-party ITAD vendors for data sanitization, recycling and component recovery, and onsite hard drive destruction. They are focusing on reducing the inventory cost associated with obsolete hardware by opting for an efficient ITAD program offering any of the above-mentioned services. ITAD service providers are focusing on attaining the highest level of certifications such as eSteward and Responsible Recycling (R2) to get recognition and strengthen their market presence.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The mobile device segment is expected to register a CAGR of more than 11% due to penetration of smartphones, especially in developing economies

Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to positive outlook of the already established IT industry in the region

The IT asset disposition market is highly fragmented with the presence of large number of service providers. Some of the leading service providers in the ITAD market are CloudBlue Technologies Inc.; Arrow Electronics Inc.; Dataserv Group; Dell Inc.; LifeSpan International; Ingram Micro; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; and Sims Recycling Ltd.

Players are focusing on partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and service portfolio expansion in order to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in June 2018, Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) extended its hardware processing lines in the Netherlands and made further developments with respect to metal and plastic separation technologies.