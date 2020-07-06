Global Airless Packaging Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2025

The latest report on “Airless Packaging Market (Packaging Type – Bags and Pouches, Bottles and Jars, Tubes, and Other Packaging Types; Material Type – Plastic, Glass, and Other Materials; End-user – Personal Care, Healthcare, Homecare, Food & Beverages, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global airless packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The requirement for packaging changes as the product and its physical and chemical properties change. Different types of products require different types of packaging. Airless packaging is used to contain and dispense products including creams, gels, lotions, sprays, and others. The airless packaging comes in different forms including bags, pouches, bottles, jars, tubes, and others.

The airless packaging market is highly fragmented in nature, consisting of several companies in the market competing with each other. The key players in the market including AptarGroup, Inc., HCP Packaging, Lumson SPA, Fusion Packaging I, LP, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, S.A., WestRock Company and others are focusing on product innovation strategies to maintain the competitiveness.

Growth in the Cosmetics and Skincare Sector is Majorly Driving the Airless Packaging Market

The growth in the cosmetics and skincare sector is majorly driving the airless packaging market. The cosmetics and skincare industries are the major consumers of the airless packaging. Hence, their growth supports the growth of the airless packaging market.

Moreover, the ability of airless packaging to provide zero wastage of space and product material is expanding the demand for airless packaging. The airless packaging stores maximum product inside them and dispense only the required amount of product. This increases the shelf life of the product, which in turn boosts the demand for airless packaging.

However, the low scope of product differentiation is the major restraining factor for the growth of the airless packaging market. Nevertheless, the growing adoption of recyclable packaging materials is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the airless packaging market.

North America Generated the Highest Revenue for Airless Packaging, Dominating the Global Market

In terms of geography, North America generated the highest revenue for airless packaging, dominating the global market. The largest market share of the North America region attributed to the high demand for packaging in general and increasing product innovation and development. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region is expected to boost the growth of the airless packaging market in North America.

Segment Covered

The report on global airless packaging market covers segments such as packaging type, material type, and end-user. On the basis of packaging type, the sub-markets include bags and pouches, bottles and jars, tubes, and other packaging types. On the basis of material type, the sub-markets include plastic, glass, and other materials. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include personal care, healthcare, homecare, food & beverages, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Albéa Beauty Holdings S.A., AptarGroup, Inc., HCP Packaging, Lumson SPA, Fusion Packaging I, LP, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, S.A., WestRock Company, Silgan Dispensing SYSTEMS Corporation, Raepak Ltd., and Other Companies.

