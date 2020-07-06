Flexible Ureteroscopy Market to Register Steady Growth During 2017-2023

Flexible & Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market Research Report, by Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes), Application (Therapeutic Applications), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)– Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

The Flexible Ureteroscopy Market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of kidney cancer, kidney stone, and change in lifestyle. Other key factors such as the growing consumption of alcohol, change to sedentary lifestyle, increasing dehydration, and obesity are contributing towards the growth of the market. According to the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, March 2016, the prevalence of renal stone treatment increased between 5 to 10% with a 75% increase in obese patients. However, factors such as high cost of ureteroscopy procedures are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. The flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market, by product, is categorized into flexible ureteroscopes, semi-rigid ureteroscopes, and rigid ureteroscopes. Flexible ureteroscopes are further segmented into fiberoptic ureteroscopes and digital ureteroscopes. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into therapeutic applications and diagnostic applications. Therapeutic applications are further segmented into urinary stricture, urolithiasis, and kidney cancer. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas leads the market owing to the increasing prevalence of urolithiasis, increasing research and development programs in flexible video-ureteroscopes, and growing healthcare expenditure. The American Urological Association, July 2016, has estimated a 3% prevalence rate for kidney stone in all individuals and stated that it affects 12% of the population during their lifetime. Such a high rate of kidney stone drives the market growth in this region.

Europe is expected to be the second largest flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market during the forecast period. The increasing occurrence of kidney cancer and obesity drive the market in this region. According to Cancer Research UK in 2015, there were12,547 new cases of kidney cancer. Thus, the growing cases of kidney cancer facilitate the market growth.

Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing region for the global flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market in 2017. The market is expected to witness high growth owing to the rising prevalence of obesity and kidney cancer in this region. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information publication 2016, 121,099 cases of kidney cancer were recorded in Asia in 2012 in which 66.12% patients were males. Such a high prevalence of kidney cancer influences the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the low share due to lack of awareness, low per capita income, and lack of well-trained healthcare professionals. However, the rising oncology and health care services in hospitals and in the community are expected to influence the market in a positive way.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market are Stryker (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific (US), Richard Wolf (Germany), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), Rocamed (France), Vimex Endoscopy (Poland), ProSurg (US), and others

