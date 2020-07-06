Financial App Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Financial App Market Highlights:

The current report by Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global market is slated to acquire a substantial market valuation of USD 114.28 billion by 2023at a moderate 7% CAGR over the review period (2017-2023).

The growing penetration of smartphones, the increasing number of internet users, and digitalization have elevated the demand for finance app in the market. Owing to the benefits offered like quick payments of bills, tracking of multiple account finance, the convenience of customers, increase in need of advanced financial tools, growing demand for low-cost products, and shifting of a couple of banks to online transaction mode have generated a boost in the personal finance app market. The development of the global finance software market is driven by rising in need for advanced Financial App Market tools, a rise in demand to track and manage income, an increase in dependency on the internet, and growth in the use of mobile applications. In order to maintain the accounts over the finance app, customers need to update these applications daily.

On the other hand, low awareness about personalized financial products and services and the availability of open source solutions are some of the major limitations of this market. Also, people have many security issues with the applications and thus avoid sharing the personal account details on the application. Such factors are declining the growth of the finance app market.

On the contrary, increased adoption of personal finance software among developing economies is expected to provide potential opportunities for finance software market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The top market players identified by MRFR in the global market are FIS Corporation (U.S.), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Fiserv Inc (U.S.), Infosys Ltd (India), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Misys (U.K), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), and Temenos Group AG (Switzerland), among others.

Market Segmentation:

The financial app market is segmented into software, services, organization size, deployment, and end-user.

Based on the software, the financial app market is sub-segmented into audit, BI & analytics applications, risk & compliance management, and customer experience.

Based on the service, the market is categorized into consulting service, training & support, integration & implementation, operation & maintenance, and others.

Based on the deployment, the financial app market is bifurcated into on-premises and on-cloud.

Based on organization size, the financial app market is bifurcated into large enterprise and small and medium enterprises. Based on end-user, the financial app market is segregated into government, retail, BFSI, and others.

Regional Overview:

The geographical overview global finance app market has been conducted in four major regions, specifically North America, the Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is projected to have a significant growth in the global financial app market, with The U.S. and Canada as the prominent countries. This is due to the rise in the implementation of technologies such as business Intelligence to facilitate professional services. The Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the financial app market through the review period, with India, Japan, and China as the leading countries due to the increasing number of smartphone users.

Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA hold a high potential for the expansion of financial technology (fintech) services, which is anticipated to drive the market growth through the review period. Furthermore, a continuous rise in the internet and mobile phone penetration in developing countries will provide numerous opportunities for the market. France, The United Kingdom, and Germany are anticipated to be the top countries in the European region, owing to growing awareness regarding mobile applications, which is expected to continue over the next few years.

