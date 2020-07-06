Disk Based Data Fabric Market COVID – 19 Outbreak Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Disk Based Data Fabric Market Highlights:

Disk based data fabric is an architecture and set of data services that help in simplification and integration of data. Market Research Future (MRFR) latest report on the global disk based data fabric market is a compilation of valuable market insights based on analysis of key macro and micro-economic factors that can affect the market growth during forecast period. As per MRFR’s analysis, the disk based data fabric market is anticipated to reach USD 35 Bn at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The growth of the disk based data fabric market is stemmed from the massive rise in the volume of data. Businesses are under immense pressure to harness this data reserve as well as manage such colossal amounts of data which has led to the adoption of disk based data fabric. Disk Based Data Fabric Market aids in data storage, data access & control, data protection, and security, and in delivering consistent and integrated hybrid cloud data services.

Disk based data fabric is increasingly being deployed across various industry verticals, the retail and healthcare being the frontrunners in adoption. Moreover, towering demand is being experienced from SMEs who are deploying disk based data fabric for achieving business agility, which is a key factor is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing trend of shared infrastructure and virtualization subjects enterprises to data theft and other attacks which have necessitated the deployment of data fabric. The BFSI sector is extensively leveraging disk based data fabric solutions owing to the vast amount of sensitive data the sector stores, which is driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

NetApp Inc. (U.S.), HP Enterprises (U.S.), Trifacta (U.S.), Splunk (U.S.), Syncsort Inc. (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Software AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Global IDs (U.S.), Denodo Technologies (U.S.), Talend (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), Informatica (U.S.), and SAP SE (Germany) are the notable players in the disk based data fabric market.

Disk Based Data Fabric Segmentation:

The global disk-based data fabric market has been segmented based on organization size, application, and vertical.

By organization size, the disk-based data fabric market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

By application, the disk-based data fabric market has been segmented into business process management, customer experience management, fraud detection, GRC (governance, risk management, and compliance), management and security management.

By vertical, the disk-based data fabric market has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, and others. The healthcare segment is leading the market due to the widespread application of data fabric for improving healthcare outcomes.

Disk Based Data Fabric Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the disk based data fabric market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America is domineering the global disk based data fabric market. The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of a number of leading market players in the region. These market leaders have deep pockets, which allow them to invest in R&D activities. Product development and technological advances in the region are keys to the growth of the North America market. Moreover, the presence of numerous large enterprises in the region generates considerable demand within the market. These enterprises are focused on real-time streaming analytics which is driving the growth of the market.

The APAC disk based data fabric market is anticipated to showcase substantial growth over the forecast period. The emergence of a large number of SMEs in the region is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, large scale industrialization in the region has resulted in burgeoning demand from diverse industry verticals.

