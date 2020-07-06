Dental Bone Graft Market Trends, Current Updates, Global Scope and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The global Dental Bone Graft Market is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2027, according to the latest market research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report provides readers with a complete view of the market by providing information about the global dental bone graft market’s historical growth trajectory, present condition, and future growth prospects. Key drivers and restraints affecting the global dental bone graft market are also assessed in the report.

Dental Bone Grafts Market Companies are used as a platform in operations where the loss of a tooth has to be compensated by the addition of a synthetic tooth. Dental bone grafts are particularly useful when trauma or disease results in the loss of the underlying bone of the tooth, which needs to be replaced. Dental Bone Graft Market Trends are inserted into the cavity left by the bone and are used as the platform for further dental structures, such as crowns.

The boom witnessed in the growth pattern of the dental care industry is forecasted to reflect on the proliferation of the dental bone graft substitutes market in the years to come. People are getting highly aware of oral hygiene which is one of the key motivating factors responsible for the growth of the market. The increasing oral care expenditure is poised to open new avenues of growth for the market participants.

Dental carries are widely prevalent and are expected to affect more people in the nearby future owing to the changing food patterns. It is anticipated to accelerate revenue generation for the players of the dental bone graft substitutes market. In addition, the rising disposable income in conjunction with advancements in dental technology is presumed to influence the expansion rate of the dental bone graft substitutes market positively across the review period.

Competitive Analysis:

Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

ACE Surgical Supply Company Inc

LifeNet Health

Dentium

Kerr Dental

RTI Surgical Inc

BioHorizons IPH Inc

Geistlich

Dentsply Sirona

Segmentation:

The global dental bone graft market is segmented on the basis of type, product, material form, application, end use, and region.

On the basis of type, the global dental bone graft market is segmented into synthetic bone grafts, xenografts, allografts, demineralized allografts, and others

On the basis of product, the global dental bone graft market is segmented into Bio-Oss, Grafton, OsteoGraf, and others.

On the basis of material form, the global market is segmented into injectable, granules, and putty.

By application, the global dental bone graft market is segmented into socket preservation, ridge augmentation, periodontal defect regeneration, implant bone regeneration, and sinus lift.

By end user, the global dental bone graft market is segmented into dental clinics, research and dental laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global dental bone graft market is segmented regionally into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe holds the dominant share in the global dental bone graft market and is likely to be the major regional contributor over the forecast period due to the growing healthcare expenditure in the region. Increasing research efforts aimed at developing new, improved models of dental bone grafts in Europe are also likely to be a major driver for the market over the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population in Europe is also likely to be a major driver for the region’s dental bone graft market over the forecast period. North America is also likely to hold on to a leading position in the global dental bone graft market over the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population in the region and the growing number of research efforts aimed at improving the technological background of the dentistry field.

