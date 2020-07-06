Advanced Analytics Market COVID – 19 Outbreak Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Advanced Analytics Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published research report, asserts that the global advanced analytics market 2020 is expected to grow exponentially over the review period, recording a substantial market valuation of USD 22 billion and a healthy 15% CAGR in the forecast period.

Owing to the growing advent of cloud-based technology and the rising acceptance of artificial intelligence, the global advanced analytics market is expected to see a rapid growth during the forecast period. In addition, the growing demand for advanced analytics solutions across different end-users drives the growth of the Advanced Analytics Market. Growing enterprise data is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global advanced market in analytics. These days, the growing volume of enterprise-managed data opens the doors to advanced analytics techniques and drives business growth. Demand growth is also due to the growing emphasis on business organizations on digital media marketing and rising companies ‘adoption of advanced analytics tools to gain deeper demand insights.

Competitive Analysis:

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Statsoft, Angoss Software Corporation (Canada), KNIME AG (Switzerland), and Fico (U.S.) among others.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/advanced-analytics-market-5285

Segmental Analysis:

The global advanced analytics market is analyzed by type and application. Based on the type, the advanced analytics market is segmented into statistical analysis, big data analytics, customer analytics, risk analytics, social analytics, visual analytics, business analytics, and predictive modeling. Risk analytics, Big data analytics, and predictive analytics are the main subsectors that are expected to expand in the forecast period at a significant pace. Increasing the business adoption of advanced analytics is driving the growth of the advanced analytics market.

Whereas based on the application, the advanced analytics market is segmented into BFSI, government & defense, I.T. & telecommunication, healthcare, transportation & logistics, consumer goods & retail, and others. The BFSI is projected to hold the largest market share due to the increased demand to reduce fraud, automate processes and manage risks whereas the I.T. & Telecommunication sub-segment is expected to rise at the highest pace over the review period due to the growing adoption of advanced analytics solutions to obtain better business insights. Indeed, one major factor driving the growth of advanced analytics market is the increasing trend of predictive analytics.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical overview of the global advanced analytics market has been analyzed in four major regions, including Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North America market is expected to see substantial growth during the forecast period and hold the largest share of the world economy. Furthermore, growing social media adoption is another major factor driving the growth of the region’s advanced analytics industry. Due to the presence of existing key players such as SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Statsoft and Microsoft Corporation in this region, the U.S. and Canada are expected to drive the development of the advanced analytics market in North America area. In addition, the increasing technological advancements and the increasing acceptance of artificial intelligence in the region. In addition, the region has a well-established infrastructure that allows for faster implementation of advanced technologies. The market is expected to show tremendous growth in the future because of the region’s prosperous and well-established economies. In addition, North America also has a well-established network that allows for greater mobile penetration and eventually provides better connectivity.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com