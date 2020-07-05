Paper Slitting Machine Market Research Report 2020: Industry Analysis

The key manufacturers are opting for an automated solution that increases productivity and results in high efficiency. Manufacturers have increased the research and development process in order to enhance the production process of the paper slitting machines. This will not just increase the output but will also reduce the waste generated by the machines, hence would reduce the cost of the company.

Furthermore, the digitalization of the production process has also increased the productivity of the company. The companies are shifting towards continuous manufacturing with the help of digitalization which includes a continuous flow of information through various phases such as procurement, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution.

“Key Companies Aim to Increase Sales by Providing Innovative Technologies”

Reputed companies present in the market are enhancing their research and development activities by investing huge sums. They are striving to equip the paper slitting machines with unique technologies. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

· October 2019: Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd. unveiled ER610-DT, its next-generation compact turret slitter rewinder. It is capable of processing web widths up to 1650mm. It has a speed of 600m/min.

· April 2018: GOEBEL IMS announced the expansion of its service portfolio by opening MyLab. It is the company’s latest 800sqm customer innovation and application center to serve their clients efficiently.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the paper slitting machine manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

· Parkland Machines Ltd (England)

· ASHE Converting Equipment (England)

· SOMA (Czech Republic)

· ATLAS CONVERTING EQUIPMENT LT (United Kingdom)

· GOEBEL Schneid und Wickelsysteme GmbH (Germany)

· Kampf Schneid- und Wickeltechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

· Euromac S.r.l. (Italy)

· Parkinson Technologies, Inc (United States)

· Pasquato cutting machines (ITALY)

· Universal Converting Equipment (United Kingdom)