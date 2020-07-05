Nurse Call System Market Competitive Landscape, 2020 Market Innovation with Global Trends Forecasts by 2023

Nurse Call System Market Research Report: By Type (Buttons, Integrated Communication Systems, Mobile Systems, Intercoms), By Technology (Wired, Wireless), by Application (Medical Emergency, Alarms, Workflow Management), By End Users – Global Forecast till 2023

High Technology Adoption to Favor Nurse Call System Market

Nurse call systems are used to monitor patients in assisted living or old age centers or to indicate any untoward incidence. These systems are intended to alert the nurses in case of medical emergency and improve communication between staff and patients. The global nurse call system market is expected to strike a notable CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2023, affirms Market Research Future (MRFR) in an in-depth study.

Nurse Call Systems Market increase safety mechanism for patients and provide flexibility in communicating with a broader patient group and respond timely to patient needs. Nurse call systems are particularly helpful in remote areas.

The growing incidence rate of chronic diseases has resulted in increased patient influx in hospitals which makes it tedious for hospital staffs to monitor all at a time. This has significantly created a pressing need for nurse call systems and driven the market. Moreover, the rise in the number of medical emergency cases has also been a plus for the market growth.

Nurse call systems are of paramount importance in case of senior care services and assisted living facilities where the elderly population is at a greater need for constant monitoring and help. Rise in the geriatric population and increasing cases of senior patient hospitalization has favored the growth of the global nurse call system market.

High technology adoption rate among hospitals to offer better patient response time and increase workflow efficiency has significantly contributed to the demand for nurse call systems. In addition, technological advancement in nurse call systems has resulted in better integration and interoperability which has raised adoption among hospitals. Furthermore, increased healthcare expenditure, especially in emerging economies where the governments are investing in the modernization of the healthcare sector has significantly fuelled market growth.

Product development and novel product innovation are key factors enhancing market growth. However, the growth of the market might be hindered by high costs associated with nurse call systems which might restrict growth in cost-sensitive markets. Besides, the lack of trained healthcare professionals to operate such systems is also possible bottlenecks to market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Cornell Communications, STANLEY Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., West-Com Nurse Call System, Inc., Azure Healthcare, Austco Communication Systems Pty Ltd., Systems Technologies, Vigil Health Solutions Inc., Ascom, Johnson Controls.,

CSINC, AMETEK, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., and BEC Integrated Solutions, LLC are the key players in the global nurse call system market.

Segmentation:

The global nurse call system market has been segmented based on type, technology, application, and end-user.

By type, the global nurse call system market has been segmented into nurse call buttons, nurse call integrated communication systems, nurse call mobile systems, nurse call intercoms, and others.

By technology, the global nurse call system market has been segmented into wired systems and wireless systems.

By application, the global nurse call system market has been segmented into medical emergency, alarms, workflow management, and others.

By end-user, the global nurse call system market has been segmented into hospitals & nursing homes, assisted living centers, ambulatory care centers, and others. The hospitals & nursing homes segment is expected to capture the largest share of the market owing to the growing number of public as well as private hospitals. Assisted living centers are expected to be the fastest growing segment due to growth in the geriatric population which generate high need for assisted living centers.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global nurse call system market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is leading the global nurse call system market due to the fast uptake of latest technologies in the region and high healthcare expenditure. Moreover, increasing geriatric population contributes significantly to the growth of the market.

Europe accounts for the second largest share of the global nurse call system market. The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure and growing population of old and sick people in the region.

APAC is poised to showcase rapid growth in the global nurse call system and expand at a relatively faster pace. Development of healthcare infrastructure, surging awareness regarding nurse call systems and rising geriatric population are factors boosting the growth of the market.

