Marketing Automation Software Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2025

Marketing Automation Software Market Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR) estimates that the marketing automation software market 2020 can touch a decent valuation of USD 10,418.6 million by 2025. MRFR also expects the market to expand at a rate of 12.7% between 2019 and 2025 (forecast period).

GroupM, a leading advertising media company reported growth in its marketing services spending from the value of USD 375.19 billion in 2012 to valuation of USD 457.07 billion in 2017. The same year, the Americas noted a surge of 8% in the internet penetration, with the United States contributing close to 22 million of the total 88 million social media users in the region. Thus, in the face of rising need to enhance the customer experience, the marketing automation software market is all set to observe rapid proliferation in the approaching years.

The Marketing Automation Software Market also profits from the surging adoption of digital marketing in enterprises coupled with the surge in the use of social media. With the surge in e-commerce and social media adoption, businesses everywhere are now making sizeable investments in digital marketing to benefit from the ability to access and reach out to a wider audience base, which can mean more revenue generation in the market.

A significant trend set to prevail in the marketing automation software market includes the rising focus on offering personalized content by players. In addition, with the increasing number of online shoppers, there has been a boost in the demand for personalized content around the world. With more and more users opting for products that cater to their specific demands, the trend of high demand for personalized content can soon emerge rapidly in the marketing automation software market.

The crippling effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic has detained the growth potential of the Marketing Automation Software Market. This MRFR report on the Marketing Automation Software Market indicates critical pointers that may emerge as growth hubs in the future. Moreover, in-depth data analysis is estimated to offer a clearer growth perspective to market participants.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/marketing-automation-software-market-4927

Leading Companies:

MRFR identifies the leading companies in the marketing automation software as IBM Corporation, Sendinblue, Cognizant, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., ActiveCampaign, Teradata Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Act-On Software Inc., Ontraport, Oracle Corporation, Autopilot, Prospect.io, HubSpot Inc., Marketo, Inc., to name a few.

Market Segmentation:

Deployment, application and organization size are the primary segments based on which the research on the marketing automation software market has been conducted by MRFR experts.

The deployment-based market segmentation comprises on-premise as well as cloud.

The main application areas of marketing automation software are e-mail marketing, campaign management, inbound marketing, social media marketing, mobile marketing, digital marketing, and others.

The various sizes of the organizations that demand for marketing automation software are large enterprises along with small and medium enterprises.

With respect to the vertical, the market segments covered in the report are government, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, media & entertainment, advertising, BFSI, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The geographical study of the marketing automation software market includes Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, and more), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and more), North America (the US, Mexico and Canada), in addition to the rest of the world (the Middle East & Africa as well as South America).

According to MRFR’s estimations, the largest share in the global market is owned by North America which holds a value of USD 1681.8 million. The North American market is all set to progress at a decent rate of 12.03% in the coming years, with maximum growth anticipated in the United States (US). The market benefits largely from the surging deployment of marketing automation software in various industries like retail and E-commerce, government, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. Also, the dense concentration of highly regarded players likes Oracle Corporation, Cognizant and Adobe Inc. in the US, Mexico and Canada induces considerable market growth in the region.

With the second lead in the global market, Europe is projected to attain a high growth rate in the coming years on account of the rising use of marketing automation software in Germany, the UK, Spain, France, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Greece, Austria, and more. The rising number of SMEs in the region and the subsequently mounting demand for marketing automation software are slated to emerge as lucrative opportunities for the vendors during the assessment period. To cite an instance, in 2018, close to 6 million SMEs were reported in the U.K, accounting to more than 98% of all the presiding businesses. The same year, SMEs accounted for 99% of the total companies in Turkey.

With the third largest share in the global market, APAC is racing ahead on the back of emerging countries like India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, China, and others. China ranks among the top digital marketing powerhouses in the world and also houses the second-biggest search advertising industry on a global scale. Thanks to its expansive scale along with unique consumer behavior, the country-based market is now filled with companies that are being creative with regard to their marketing strategies, which can translate to excellent growth prospects for the marketing automation software market.

The markets in South America as well as the Middle East & Africa exhibit substantial growth potential because of the sharp penetration of smartphones as well as social media platforms. These platforms are being used extensively for marketing campaigns in Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and more, which benefits the marketing automation software industry as well.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our clients to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com