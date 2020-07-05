Deep Packet Inspection Market COVID – 19 Outbreak Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Deep Packet Inspection Market Highlights:

Deep packet inspection can be explained as a solution that gives the competence for the consumers to look into the computer network packet past the basic header information. DPI wisely depicts the content of a specific packet, and then reports a definite data required for statistical objective or performs an action on the packet.

The worldwide deep packet inspection market is anticipated to experience a robust expansion during the review period. The deep packet inspection market is estimated to thrive at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the review period 2017 to 2023. Increased expansion opportunities in the developing economies and raised adoption of high-speed broadband services, increase in data production, increased demand for data security operations coupled with a constant object for giving effective services on ISPs is anticipated to affect the DPI market 2020.

Other factors such as rising importance of integrated embedded and DPI, utilization of technology in traffic filtering for regulatory compliance, rising need for optimizing and monetizing internet services and the increased importance of network security concerns are few other important elements anticipated to propel the DPI market.

On the basis of region, Deep Packet Inspection Market is segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. In comparison to the other regions, the deep packet inspection market in North America is anticipated to experience a considerable expansion and acquire the maximum market share during the review period.

Government sectors, for instance, BFSI, demands efficient security rules due to the availability of confidential data. DPI assists in providing a considerable level of censorship surveillance and security. However, elements such as scarcity of knowledge about DPI along with privacy concerns and network neutrality are estimated to pose a challenge for the DPI market.

The crippling effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic has detained the growth potential of the Deep Packet Inspection Market. This MRFR report on the Deep Packet Inspection Market indicates critical pointers that may emerge as growth hubs in the future. Moreover, in-depth data analysis is estimated to offer a clearer growth perspective to market participants.

Deep Packet Inspection Market Key Players:

Some of the crucial competitors in the worldwide deep packet inspection market are Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), HPE (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.) , Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Extreme Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Isreal), Sandvine Incorporated (Canada), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Allot Communications (Israel), SolarWinds Inc.(U.S.).

Deep Packet Inspection Market Segmentation:

The global deep packet inspection market is divided on the basis of organization size, service, application, and end-user.

On the basis of application, the market comprises of network performance management, data loss/leak prevention, and management intrusion prevention system (IPS), intrusion detection system (IDS).

On the basis of service, the market comprises of support and maintenance and integration, consulting, training.

On the basis of end-user vertical consists of Healthcare, telecommunication and IT Banking & Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Retail and others.

Deep Packet Inspection Regional Segmentation:

The North American market is anticipated to acquire the maximum market share across the world followed by the European market and APAC market. Canada and U.S are leading the North American region owing to technological advancements and existence of crucial competitors like Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Isreal), HPE (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.), Extreme Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.) have aided the market to expand at a faster speed.

APAC region is the fastest expanding market and elements such as large data generators due to factors such as increasing population, government’s implementation of favorable rules and regulations, key outsourcing service providers, and an increase in mobile computing are affecting the market in APAC region. The region is expected to experience a faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the review period. Factors like data generation from industry sectors such as healthcare, retail, BFSI.

