Global Seam Sealing Tapes Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.12% during forecast period.

Today’s requirement for sports and outdoor apparel is the major factor driving the global seam sealing tapes market. Because of growing health awareness among consumers and increasing fitness activities. Furthermore, increase in demand for protective clothes and accessories that require global seam sealing tapes market is further boosting its market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Also, rise in the demand for protective clothing and accessories like military, medical, surgical, and chemical protection garments are leveraging the growth of the global seam sealing tapes market. In addition, myriad benefits offered by multi-layered seam sealing tapes in terms of waterproofing along with excellent adhesion property will accelerate the growth of seam sealing tapes market. With the product finding a plethora of applications across varied sectors, global seam sealing tapes market is likely to gain momentum over the years ahead. Rise in the fashion trends and textile industry across the globe will further contribute towards the revenue of global seam sealing tapes market in the years to come.

On the basis of the type segment, numerous advantages of multi-layered seam sealing tapes-in terms of superior waterproofing, excellent adhesion and a wide range of applications have contributed to the high growth of the multi-layered segment in the global seam sealing tapes market. Its numerous applications include apparels, tarpaulins, tents, footwear, and backpacks, among others. Single-layered segment is estimated to register lesser growth during the forecast period, because of the limited applications of single-layered seam sealing tapes.

Based on the backing materials segment, polyurethane segment is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period. This dominance is attributed to its properties like high abrasion, water resistance, impact resistance, and high flexibility. These properties of polyurethane have led to an increasing preference for polyurethane in adhesives and membranes of two- and three-layered seam sealing tapes. The polyvinyl chloride is expected to be the second-largest segment, in terms of value and volume, because of its various properties like flexibility, light, transparency, and oxygen & water barrier properties.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the presence of huge garment manufacturing hotspots such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh in the Asia Pacific region. Also, these countries are the largest exporters of textile and apparels globally. Cheap labor cost and availability of domestically produced raw material place Asia Pacific as the preferable region to manufacture textile and apparels.

The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative visions, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a source of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global seam sealing tapes market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global seam sealing tapes market.

Scope of the Global Seam Sealing Tapes Market

Global Seam Sealing Tapes Market, By Type

• Single-Layered

• Multi-Layered

Global Seam Sealing Tapes Market, By Backing Materials

• Polyurethane

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Others

Global Seam Sealing Tapes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Seam Sealing Tapes Market

• Braskem S.A.

• Celanese Corporation

• Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Toyobo Co., Limited

• Teijin Limited

• Rochling Engineering Plastics Pvt. Ltd.

• Quadrant Engineering Plastic Products

• Crown Plastics Company, Inc

• Redwood Plastics

• King Plastic Corporation

• Garland Manufacturing Company

• Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., Ltd

• Orthoplastics

• CP Medical, Inc.

• EMCO Industrial Plastics, Inc.

• Global Polymers

• Shanghai Lianle Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

