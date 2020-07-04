Global Pervious Pavement Market was valued at US$ 14.4Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 22.9Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.97% during a forecast period.

Global pervious pavement market is gaining impetus in the modern construction industry owing factors such as increasing concern about stormwater management, depletion of groundwater level, and reduced environmental impact as the materials in pervious pavements can be recycled, so preserving natural resources. Further benefits associated with pervious existing, such as lower tower noise, enhanced safety, better nighttime visibility, and enhanced safety are also driving the growth of pervious pavement market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, price volatility and demand & supply gap of the raw materials required this type of pavement is some of the factors that hinder the market growth. The benefits that the pervious pavement offers, for instance, the reduced total construction costs of commercial and residential development by reducing the need for road salt and conventional drainage features will support the market growth. Lack of awareness about the technology and low demand from saturated markets are restraining the growth of the market for pervious pavement.

Based on application, the hardscape application segment is estimated to dominate the global pervious pavement market. The CAGR for hardscape segment is projected to grow at a higher rate over the upcoming years, such as hardscapes are highly exposed to rain and snow falls and the use of pervious pavements to build these structures proposals superior utility with regard to reduced runoff and stormwater management.

In terms of region, Europe is dominating the pervious pavement market followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The European market is projected to grow at a moderately lower rate than the other region as a result of weak construction demand in the region because of sub-performing economic condition. North America is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, wherein the U.S. is likely to be a fastest-growing country-level market in the region for pervious pavement market.

In August 2018, Eurovia Company engaging in transport infrastructure construction and urban growth announced the acquisition of the paving division of Lane Construction of Salini Impregilo (Paris), a global industrial group involved in the construction of major, complex infrastructure projects.

In March 2018, the research team at Washington State University in the U.S. published their study of a one of its kind previous pavement they developed using recycled carbon fiber, solving a high-tech waste issue while addressing the environmental challenge of storm-water run-off.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Pervious Pavement Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Pervious Pavement Market.

Scope of Global Pervious Pavement Market

Global Pervious Pavement Market, By Application:

• Hardscape

• Floors

• Other Construction

Global Pervious Pavement Market, By Material:

• Pervious Concrete

• Porous Asphalt

• Interlocking Concrete Pavers

Global Pervious Pavement Market, By Design:

• Hydrological

• Structural

Global Pervious Pavement Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Pervious Pavement Market

• Lafargeholcim Ltd

• Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V.

• CRH PLC

• BASF SE

• Sika AG

• Ultratech Cement Limited

• Boral Limited

• Balfour Beatty PLC

• Raffin Construction Co.

• Chaney Enterprises

