Global Non-Conductive Ink Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 8.2 % during forecast period.

Global non-conductive ink market is projected to increase at a prominent pace during the forecast period, thanks to the growing electronics & electrical industry. Non- conductive inks are printable inks they are extensively used in printed electronics, displays and photovoltaic cells. Increasing use of electronic devices such as solar panels, touch screen, sensors, antenna, potentiometers and PCBs is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the non-conductive ink market globally. This is mainly because non-conductive inks are the major component for the manufacturing of these devices.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the emergence of numerous cheaper and multispecialty substitutes of non-conductive inks are some factors expected to impede the growth of the non-conductive market in the upcoming few years.

Based on substrate, glass substrate segment is projected to be the largest segment of the non-conductive inks market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed mostly to excellent printability. In electronics application, glass substrates are favored in displays and photovoltaic.

On the basis of application, the PCB panels segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, throughout the forecast period. The growth in production of PCB panels and its increasing usage in the electronic application is expected to drive the demand for non-conductive inks during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold maximum share in the non-conductive ink market during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increasing demand for non-conductive inks in the region. They are extensively used in the manufacturing of PCB panels, PV panels, and presence of a robust industrial base in economies such as China and India is offering a favorable gain to the non-conductive ink market in the upcoming time. Further, favorable government policies and low labor cost are some other factors likely to strengthen the non-conductive ink market in the region.

Major players operating in the market such as DowDuPont, Henkel, Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg. Co., Ltd. The Henkel AG & Co is a leading player operating in the non-conductive ink market. Henkel manufactures commercial, industrial, and consumer chemical products. The Henkel Company produces reactive polyurethane and laminating adhesives, corrosion inhibitors and surface treatments, labelling for glass and PET plastic bottles, soaps, skincare products etc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Non-Conductive Ink Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Non-Conductive Ink Market.

Scope of the Global Non-Conductive Ink Market

Global Non-Conductive Ink Market, By Substrate

• Glass

• Ceramic

• Acrylic

Global Non-Conductive Ink Market, By Application

• PCB Panels

• PV Panels

• Led Packaging

Global Non-Conductive Ink Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Non-Conductive Ink Market

• DowDuPont

• Henkel

• Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg. Co., Ltd

• Applied Cavitation Incorporated

• Poly-Ink

• Sun Chemical Corporation

• NovaCentrix

• Creative Materials Inc.

• Applied Ink Solutions

• Vorbeck Materials

• NAGASE & CO., LTD

• SNAB GRAPHIX INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

