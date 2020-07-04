Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market was valued at US$ 19.80 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 28.10 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.47 % during a forecast period.

Increasing customers focus on luxury housing and smart homes to enrich lifestyle is the key factor driving global luxury plumbing fixtures market growth. Increasing consumer expenditure on home renovations owing to an upsurge in affordability will expressively influence global luxury plumbing fixtures market expansion. Developments in the plumbing technologies containing low flow faucets & sensors and dual flush toilets are expected to boost the global luxury plumbing fixtures market demand. The increasing popularity of water-efficient products in both residential and commercial buildings will improve product demand.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Improvements in the plumbing technologies comprising heated seat and dual flush toilets are expected to propel industry growth. Product inventions like touchless and sensor functioned fixtures specifically from the non- commercial sectors is expected to boom the global luxury plumbing fixtures market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global luxury plumbing fixtures market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global luxury plumbing fixtures market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Bathroom luxury plumbing fixtures are expected to dominate the global luxury plumbing fixtures market. The rising importance of touch-free bathrooms and toilets for luxury and aesthetics will boost the segment demand. Bathtubs are the main fixtures leading the segment growth. Growing demand for spa and reconstruction centers is the foremost factor supporting bathtubs demand. Developments in toilets such as heated seats and sensor operated are expected to boom luxury plumbing fixtures market. Primer of smart homes with compact spaces, that are incompatible for installation of bathtubs will provision showers demand. Luxury plumbing fixtures offer superior design, style, and functionality with a smaller amount of space required is expected to share significant growth in this segment.

A residential application is expected to share significant growth in the global luxury plumbing fixtures market owing to the real estate expansion. Increasing population coupled with augmented construction and modernizing activities especially in the emergent economies will be expected to drive global luxury plumbing fixtures market. Rapid urbanization and preference towards new designs and better technology in homes will drive the segment growth. Easy to install and ability to occupy inadequate space owing to exhausting residential construction areas is expected to drive the luxury plumbing fixtures market size.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to lead the global luxury plumbing fixtures market owing to its huge population and its confirmed identity of a major manufacturing hub that proposals production opportunities to key players. As luxury plumbing fixtures are widely used in residential and commercial buildings in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to contribute major growth in luxury plumbing fixtures market. An upsurge in urbanization and modification in lifestyle specifically in China, India, and Thailand is expected to increase the demand for a product.

The Scope of the Report Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market

Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market, By Type

• Bathroom fixtures

o Showerheads

o Toilet

o Bathtub

o Others

• Kitchen fixtures

o Sink

o Faucet

Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market, By End User

• Residential sector

• Non-residential sector

Global Luxury Plumbing Fixtures Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key player

• Culnat

• Natphil Inc.

• Water Matrix

• Bradley Corporation

• GROHE

• Little Giant

• Kohler

• Moen

• American Standard

• Sterling Faucet Company

• Aquabrass

• Dahl Brothers (Canada) Ltd

• Fiberez Bathware

• The Noble Co.

• Matco-Norca

• Delta

• Toto Ltd.

• Gerber

• Rada Mechanical Products Ltd

• Falcon Waterfree Technologies

• Cera sanitary ware Limited

