Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 4.91 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market

Flocculation and coagulation is a crucial part of the drinking as well as waste water treatment. Increasing water pollution all over the world and awareness regarding drinking clean water are driving the growth of flocculant and coagulant market. Stringent government regulation enacted by government is augmenting the market growth. Flocculant and coagulant are used in primary water treatment. Harmful water borne decease will further boost the demand of flocculant and coagulant.

Flocculant and coagulant market based on type is segmented into flocculant and coagulant. Flocculants has been subdivided into anionic, cationic, non-ionic and amphoteric flocculant. However, the coagulant has been subdivided into organic and inorganic coagulants. Inorganic coagulant sub-segment is expected to be one of the major contributor for the market growth and organic coagulant sub-segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Flocculant and coagulant market based on end-use industries is segmented into municipal water treatment, textile, pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining and others. Pulp & paper segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. This is due to large volume of consumption of flocculants and coagulants in this industry for numerous processes and in primary water treatment process.

Geographically, the flocculant and coagulant market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for flocculant and coagulant during the forecast period. This is due to the high consumption of flocculants and coagulants in countries such as China, India, Japan and Indonesia.

Scope of Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market :

Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market, by Type:

• Flocculant

• Coagulant

Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market, by End-use Industry:

• Municipal Water Treatment

• Textile

• Pulp & Paper

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Others Industrial

Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analysed in Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market:

• SNF Floerger (France)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Kemira OYJ (Finland)

• Ecolab Inc. (U.S.)

• Buckman Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

• Solenis LLC (U.S.)

• Feralco AB (Sweden)

• Ixom Operations Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• Suez S.A. (France)

• Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan)

