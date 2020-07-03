Organic Shrimp Market to 2025: Global Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Organic Shrimp Market (by species (giant tiger prawn, and white leg shrimp), form (fresh, and processed), end-use (feed industry, food industry, food service providers, and retail)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Organic Shrimp.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Organic Shrimp cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Organic Shrimp growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Rising Consumption of Wholesome Protein-Rich Products and the Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle Foods in the Food and Beverage Industry Stimulate the Expansion

Organic shrimps are very nutritious. These are low in calories and offer a high amount of healthy fats and proteins. Also, the source of a variety of vitamins and minerals. The organic shrimps contain cholesterol-lowering omega-3 fats. The growing preference for organic food is a major contributor to the rise in demand for organic shrimp.

The nutritional benefits provided by organic shrimp such as iodine, selenium, and improved heart health drive the growth of the market. The increasing demand for seafood worldwide promotes the controlled cultivation of aquatic organisms meant for human consumption.

A study estimated that fish consumption in developing countries will reach around 98.6 million tons in 2020. The growing awareness about methods employed in aquatic farming contributes to the rising inclination toward aquaculture practices. Such a shift toward improved farming bolsters the expansion of the organic shrimp market.

Further, the rising consumption of wholesome protein-rich products and the adoption of healthy lifestyle foods in the food and beverage industry stimulate the expansion of the organic shrimp market. Additionally, the transparency and clean packaging trend in the food and beverage industry leverage the growth of the organic shrimp market. The growing popularity of seafood as a snack and focus on convenience packaging propel the growth organic shrimp market.

Furthermore, the producers are adhering to different regulations set out by governing bodies and also they are keeping certifications and labels that pertain to them. This enhances the quality of organic shrimp and reduces consumer mistrust leading to the development of organic shrimp markets. On the flip side, high market prices for organic shrimp restraints the growth of organic shrimp market. Moreover, the rising standardization of organic shrimp products creates several opportunities for the growth of the organic shrimp market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

Geographically, the global organic shrimp market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the global organic shrimp market owing to growing awareness about the health benefits of organic food, increasing demand for convenient packaging, and rising focus on the quality of products in Asia-Pacific region led to the growth of organic shrimp market in the region.

North America is anticipated to grow in the global organic shrimp market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing sustainable farming, aquaculture, and rising consumption of seafood in North America contribute to the expansion of the organic shrimp market in North America. Europe has significant growth opportunities in the global organic shrimp market owing to a surge in demand for organic shrimp in the region.

Report on Global Organic Shrimp Market Covers Segments such as Species, Form, and End-Use

On the basis of species, the sub-markets include giant tiger prawn and white leg shrimp. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include fresh and processed. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include feed industry, food industry, food service providers, and retail.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Mseafood Corp., Omarsa S.A., Vinnbio India Pvt. Ltd., Ristic AG, Dom International Limited, Seajoy Seafood Corporation, ArtisanFish LLC, Caribbean Shrimp Company Limited, Orchid Marine, Ananda Group, and Other companies.

