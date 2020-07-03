Mobile Printer Market 2020 Revenue, Trends, Growth Strategies and Outlook 2023

Market Overview

Mobile printers are known for their portability and ability to use Wi-Fi connections for their smooth operations. The Mobile printer market is gaining momentum due to such advantages and wide-spread application in diverse industries. The global Mobile Printer Market can be seen achieving 17% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) and surpass a valuation of USD 8,351.12 Mn by 2027. Market Research Future (MRFR) claims the premise is all set for smooth percolation of the mobile printer market.

Among the chief factors is the convenience of its usage, which is why it is gaining high growth amidst diverse companies. Also its use has risen due to the growth in packaging logistics industries. Its use as ticketing & labeling, printing barcodes, receipts, invoices to radio frequency identification (RFID) tags. However, growing use of cloud can deter the expected the mobile printer market growth.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Global Mobile Printer Market are – Canon Inc. (Japan), Honeywell Scanning And Mobility (U.S.), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Polaroid Corporation (U.S.), Brother Industries, Ltd., (Japan), Printek (U.S.), Star Micronics Co., Ltd. (Japan) Among Others.

Segmentation

MRFR’s take on the global mobile printer market is based on an extensive segmentation that includes output, technology, and end-user. This segmentation is based on expert analyses backed by data from volume-wise and value-wise readings.

Based on the output , the global mobile printer market comprises document, barcode labels, receipts, pictures, and others. The labels segment is gaining substantial traction due to its huge use in the packaging industry. The barcode industry is also enjoying same sort of popularity.

Based on the technology, the global mobile printing market includes Bluetooth, infrared data association, Wi-Fi, and others. The infrared data association segment has the largest market coverage. This can be operated from a long distance and in all direction, which is why it is garnering accolade.

Based on the end user, the global mobile printing market consists corporate offices, retail, healthcare, residential, and others. The retail segment is expected to gain high growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW) are the key markets for mobile printers.

North America accounts for the most significant share of the global mobile printer market. The growth of the North America mobile printer market can be attributed to sophisticated network infrastructure, digitization, and higher technology implementation in the region. The presence of leading players in the region coupled with a high adoption rate across various industry verticals is driving the growth of the market. Advancement in wireless technology is also fostering the growth of the market in North America.

The market is expected to showcase steady growth in Europe. Continuous investment in R&D supports the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific market is poised to exhibit tremendous growth and emerge as the fastest growing market for mobile printers. Improving IT landscape, an extension of the retail and logistics industry and booming e-commerce sector stimulate the market growth in APAC.

