Machine Condition Monitoring Market 2020 – Overview, Sales Revenue, Size, Trends and Forecast 2023

The global machine condition monitoring market is touted to touch a valuation of USD 2.91 billion by 2023, as per MRFR. It can display 5.55% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). Various performance metrics such as machine faults, unexpected failure, and machine health are likely to drive the market growth. The increased need for reduced maintenance expenses can bolster the market growth.

The demand for transforming maintenance strategies in light of rising industrialization has evoked the need for machine condition monitoring software. The data collected can provide insights to organizations to reduce the time between repairs and take preventive action during power outages. Use of motor analysis for sensing inaction of components with the help of an electric signal is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The hazardous nature of certain industrial zones such as power plants and assembly units are predicted to elicit the market demand over the forecast period. Spectrum analyzers can control dangerous zones as well as detect faults in equipment at a preventive stage. Moreover, development of mobile applications to ensure remote monitoring can open up novel growth opportunities.

The prominent players in the market of Machine Condition Monitoring Market are – Emerson Electric (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Timken (U.S.), FLIR Systems (U.S.), SKF (Swedan), NSK (Japan), Parker-Hannifin (U.S.), PCB Piezotronics (U.S.) among others.

The regional evaluation of the machine condition monitoring market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and others. As per the study, the machine condition monitoring market globally is appraised to develop at a favorable rate in forthcoming years. The North American region machine condition monitoring market had been assessed at USD 754.77 million in the year 2016. The European region and the Asia Pacific region are assessed to increase at an encouraging rate throughout the forecast period.

The segmental analysis of the machine condition monitoring market is carried out on the basis of end-user and region. On the basis of end-users, the machine condition monitoring market is segmented into oil and gas, power, chemical and petrochemical, automotive, cement, steel and metal, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, food, and beverage. Based on the regions, the machine condition monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others.

Sep 2019 An international dealer of seals, bearings, mechatronics and lubrication systems, SKF, has announced an innovative digital vibration monitoring result that allows industrial businesses to implement smart condition-based maintenance exercises. SKF Enlight ProCollect is a novel portable solution for consumers after a condition-based maintenance process, or those looking for an extension in their machine monitoring programs to a wider variety of assets.

Sep 2019 Rittal’s Blue e cooling units are now integrating into present condition monitoring and IoT systems due to a special adaptor that retrofits complete communications potential. Rittal’s solution is a ground-breaking digital retrofit. The existing equipment and machinery can now be kitted out with appropriate communications tools without the call for an upgrade. The adaptor is apposite for Rittal’s Blue e cooling units.

