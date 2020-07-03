Haptic Interface Market Revenue and Growth Rate Research Report 2020

Market Overview

Haptic interfaces function on a technology that enables physical interaction with tele operated remote systems or virtual environments (VEs) with the application of various equipment. This equipment performs the functions by employing tactile feedback. Haptic devices feature completed actions by hand gestures on the screen by incoming signals from the motor action command, which receives input from user’s physical movements. There are different uses of the haptic interface in computer peripherals like mouse, keyboards, trackballs, and others. Furthermore, haptic interface is used in exoskeletons and gloves that track hand activities, and in gaming joysticks that redirect vibrational feedback back to the user. Consumer electronics like smartphones, media players, touchscreen laptops, home appliances, and others, apply the haptic interface extensively, for instance, haptic interface is found widely in mobile vibration mode. Likewise, the force feedback of a gaming controller is a kind of haptic interface between the controller and the user. This force feedback enhances the gaming experience for the users. Therefore, this aspect is likely to propel the worldwide haptic interface market. Another aspect that encourages the haptic interface market is the surging demand for progressions in technology in the gaming industry coupled with the popularity of gaming applications. The haptic interface is incorporated in several application areas such as education & healthcare, training, automotive, and others. At present, haptic interface is applied in the healthcare vertical to train doctors for various surgical procedures. On the other hand, the design linked with haptic interfaces is complicated which surges its maintenance cost and can restrict the market growth during the assessment period. The most eminent haptic interfaces normally have, at most, three levels of movement. During April 2018, Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the State Key Laboratory of Management and Control for Complex Systems, built a large haptic interface that comprises seven degrees of gestures. This is a technological progression that has been enhancing the haptic interface technology.

Key Players

Haptic interface technology market is widely dominated by key players such as Google LLC (US), Apple Inc. (US), AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (China), Haption SA (France), 3D Systems (US), Immersion Corporation (US), Novasentis Inc. (US), Nuance Communications (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (US), Ultrahaptics Ltd. (UK), and among others.

Market Segmentation

Haptic interface market is segmented based on application, technology, and operating systems platform. Based on application, the market is segmented into military & defense, manufacturing industries, automotive, medical and healthcare, gaming console, consumer electronics, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into force feedback and tactile feedback. Based on operating systems platform, the market is segmented into mobile operating systems, Windows, and others.

Regional Analysis

The haptic interface market is expected to develop globally at a substantial rate throughout the assessment period ranging from 2018 to 2023. Geographically, the haptic interface market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the leading market for global haptic interface market owing to the rising ownership of consumer electronics and smartphones in the region. Besides, the growing demand for wearable devices in economies like Japan, Korea, India, and China, is one of the major forces that fuels the adoption of haptic interface within the market. The existence of key consumer electronics device manufacturers also stimulates market growth as they incorporate haptic interface in different devices such as gaming controllers (Sony PlayStation series) and mobile phones. Also, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the swiftest growing market throughout the review period. Renowned manufacturers present in China, India, and Japan are also embracing the haptic interface technology for improving the workflow. North America holds the second largest position in terms of share within the haptic interface market. Progressions in technology and the prevalence of key players in this market is supporting the expansion of the haptic interface technology. Considerable amount of interest in research and development from private sector towards the development of haptic is another force propelling the market development.

