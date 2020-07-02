Human Microbiome-based Products Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2019- 2030

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Human Microbiome Market, 2019-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Key Market Insights

• Presently, 260 drug candidates are being evaluated in clinical / preclinical stages for the treatment of a wide variety of disease indications; the US has emerged as the major hub for microbiome-based research

• The pipeline features both prebiotic and probiotic drugs, being evaluated across different stages of development; majority of these products are designed for administration via non-invasive routes, such as oral and topical

• Microbiome therapeutics have demonstrated the potential to target a range of therapeutic areas; digestive and GI disorders, oncology, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders are amongst the prime focus areas

• Over 10 microbiome-focused disease diagnosis tests are already available in the market; several companies claim to have initiatives in this domain based on different sample types and therapeutic areas

• Presently, FMTs are the only commercially available microbiome products for the treatment of recurrent CDIs; in fact, several trials evaluating FMTs, sponsored by non-industry players, have been registered in the past decade

• Over time, well funded start-ups have initiated product development programs, having invested significant time and effort to explore the applicability of microbiome therapeutics across various indications

• Several big pharmaceutical players have partnered with smaller and dedicated microbiome-based therapy / diagnostic developers in order to expand their respective capabilities in this upcoming field of pharmacology

• Contract service providers have become an integral part of microbiome supply chain owing to their technical expertise and ability to overcome existing challenges related to both R&D and production

• Prevalent trends indicate that microbiome drugs and diagnostics market is poised to grow significantly; the forecasted opportunity is anticipated to be distributed across different target indications and regions

• Microbiome therapeutic developers are expected to witness significant momentum, in terms of revenues generation, as multiple late stage molecules for the treatment of different clinical conditions get commercialized

Table of Contents

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Concept of Microbiota and Microbiome

3.2.1. Discovery of the Human Microbiome

3.2.2. Functions of the Human Microbiome

3.3. Overview of Gut Flora

3.3.1. Role of Gut Flora in Healthy Individuals

3.3.2. Factors Affecting Gut Flora

3.3.2.1. Antibiotic Consumption

3.3.2.2. Age and Pregnancy

3.3.2.2.1. Mode of Childbirth

3.3.2.2.2. Type of Feeding

3.3.2.2.3. Antibiotic Consumption by Mother

3.3.2.3. Stress-related Factors

3.3.2.4. Dietary Factors

3.3.2.5. Impact of Lifestyle

3.4. The Microbiome and Disease

3.4.1. Cancer

3.4.2. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

3.4.3. Obesity

3.4.4. Parkinson’s Disease

3.4.5. Type-II Diabetes

3.4.6. Other Disease Indications

3.5. Impact of Microbiota on Drug Pharmacokinetics

3.6. Impact of Microbiota on Therapeutic Outcomes

3.7. Microbiome Therapeutics

3.7.1. Probiotics

3.7.1.1. Beneficial Bacterial Strains

3.7.1.1.1. Lactobacilli

3.7.1.1.2. Bifidobacteria

3.7.1.1.3. Others

3.7.1.2. Key Therapeutic Areas

3.7.1.2.1. Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea (AAD)

3.7.1.2.2. Bacterial Vaginosis

3.7.1.2.3. High Blood Pressure

3.7.1.2.4. Hypercholesterolemia

3.7.1.2.5. Infectious Childhood Diarrhea (ICD)

3.7.1.2.6. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

3.7.1.2.7. Lactose Intolerance

3.7.1.2.8. Vitamin Production

3.7.1.2.9. Weight Management

3.7.1.3. Side Effects of Probiotics

3.7.2. Prebiotics

3.7.2.1. Sources of Prebiotics

3.7.2.2. Types of Prebiotics

3.7.2.2.1. Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS)

3.7.2.2.2. Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS)

3.7.2.2.3. Inulin

3.7.2.3. Key Therapeutic Areas

3.7.2.3.1. Antibiotic Associated Diarrhea (AAD)

3.7.2.3.2. Constipation

3.7.2.3.3. Gastrointestinal Disorders

3.7.2.3.4. Dysbiosis

3.7.2.4. Side Effects of Prebiotics

3.8. The Human Microbiome Project (HMP)

3.8.1. Project Approach

3.8.2. Project Initiatives

3.8.3. Project Achievements

3.9. Regulatory Guidelines for Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs)

3.10. Key Challenges in the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics

3.11. Future Perspectives

4. MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Microbiome Therapeutics: Clinical Pipeline

4.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.2.4. Analysis by Target Indication

4.2.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.2.6. Analysis by Dosing Frequency

4.2.7. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.8. Analysis by Drug Formulation

4.3. Microbiome Therapeutics: Early-Stage Pipeline

4.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.3.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule

4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.3.4. Analysis by Target Indication

4.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.4. Microbiome Therapeutics: List of Drug Developers

4.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.4.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.4.3. Analysis by Company Size

4.4.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

4.4.5. Leading Drug Developers: Analysis by Number of Microbiome Therapeutics

4.5. Grid Analysis: Microbiome and Key Therapeutic Areas

4.6. Microbiome Therapeutics: List of Discontinued Drugs

4.7. Emerging Role of Microbiome in Gut-Brain Axis

4.8. Microbiome Therapeutics: List of Technology Platforms

5. COMPANY AND DRUG PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. 4D Pharma

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Microbiome-based Product Portfolio

5.2.2.1. Blautix®

5.2.2.1.1. Drug Overview

5.2.2.1.2. Current Status of Development

5.2.2.1.3. Clinical Studies

5.2.2.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis

5.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3. Armata Pharmaceuticals

5.3.1. Company Overview

5.3.2. Microbiome-Based Product Portfolio

5.3.2.1. C16G2

5.3.2.1.1. Drug Overview

5.3.2.1.2. Current Status of Development

5.3.2.1.3. Clinical Studies

5.3.2.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis

5.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.4. Evelo Biosciences

5.4.1. Company Overview

5.4.2. Microbiome-Based Product Portfolio

5.4.2.1. EDP1503

5.4.2.1.1. Drug Overview

5.4.2.1.2. Current Status of Development

5.4.2.1.3. Clinical Studies

5.4.2.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis

5.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.5. Rebiotix (Acquired by Ferring Pharmaceuticals)

5.5.1. Company Overview

5.5.2. Financial Information

5.5.3. Microbiome-Based Product Portfolio

5.5.3.1. RBX2660

5.5.3.1.1. Drug Overview

5.5.3.1.2. Current Status of Development

5.5.3.1.3. Clinical Studies

5.5.3.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis

5.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.6. Seres Therapeutics

5.6.1. Company Overview

5.6.2. Financial Information

5.6.3. Microbiome-Based Product Portfolio

5.6.3.1. SER-109

5.6.3.1.1. Drug Overview

5.6.3.1.2. Current Status of Development

5.6.3.1.3. Clinical Studies

5.6.3.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis

5.6.3.2. SER-287

5.6.3.2.1. Current Status of Development

5.6.3.2.2. Clinical Studies

5.6.3.2.3. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis

5.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.7. Vedanta Biosciences

5.7.1. Company Overview

5.7.2. Microbiome-Based Product Portfolio

5.7.2.1. VE303

5.7.2.1.1. Drug Overview

5.7.2.1.2. Current Status of Development

5.7.2.1.3. Clinical Studies

5.7.3.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis

5.7.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6. MICROBIOME DIAGNOSTICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Microbiome Diagnostic Tests

6.3. Microbiome Diagnostic Tests: Marketed and Under Development Products

6.3.1. Analysis by Stage of Development

6.3.2. Analysis by Type of Sample Required

6.3.3. Analysis by Target Indication

6.3.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

6.3.5. Analysis by Purpose

6.4. Microbiome Diagnostic Tests: List of Diagnostic Developers

6.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.4.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

6.4.3. Analysis by Company Size

6.4.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

6.4.5. Leading Diagnostic Developers: Analysis by Number of Microbiome Diagnostics

6.5. Profiles of Prominent Diagnostic Developers

6.5.1. Enterome Bioscience

6.5.1.1. Company Overview

6.5.1.2. Service Portfolio

6.5.2. Vaiomer

6.5.2.1. Company Overview

6.5.2.2. Service Portfolio

6.6. Overview of Microbiome Screening / Profiling Tests

6.6.1. List of Microbiome Screening / Profiling Tests

6.6.2. List of Microbiome Screening / Profiling Test Developers

7. FECAL MICROBIOTA THERAPY (FMT)

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Introduction to FMT

7.3. Historical Overview

7.4. FMT: Procedure and Clinical Relevance

7.4.1. Donor Selection

7.4.2. Administration Procedure

7.4.3. Routes of Administration

7.4.4. Consequences and Adverse Events

7.4.5. Clinical Guidelines Associated with FMT

7.5. Regulatory Guidelines Related to FMT

7.6. Insurance Coverage for FMT

7.7. FMT: Competitive Landscape

7.7.1. Marketed / Development Pipeline (Industry Players)

7.7.1.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

7.7.1.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.7.1.3. Analysis by Route of Administration

7.7.2. List of Developers (Industry Players)

7.7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.7.2.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.7.2.3. Analysis by Company Size

7.8. Clinical Trial Analysis (Non-Industry Sponsored)

7.8.1. Scope and Methodology

7.8.2. List of Clinical Trials

7.8.2.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

7.8.2.2. Analysis by Trial Status

7.8.2.3. Analysis by Phase of Development

7.8.2.4. Analysis by Patients Enrolled

7.8.2.5. Analysis of Number of Patients Enrolled by Trial Registration Year

7.8.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.8.2.7. Analysis by Popular Target Indications

7.8.2.8. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Recruitment Status

7.8.2.9. Analysis by Study Design

7.8.2.10. Leading Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Trials

7.8.2.11. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

7.8.2.12. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population

7.8.2.13. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

7.8.2.14. Analysis by Trial Focus

7.8.2.15. Key Clinical Trials

7.9. Stool Banks

7.9.1. Introduction to Stool Banks

7.9.2. List of Stool Banks

7.9.3. Profiles of Prominent Stool Banks

7.9.3.1. AdvancingBio

7.9.3.1.1. Overview

7.9.3.1.2. Fecal Microbiota Preparation

7.9.3.2. Asia Microbiota bank

7.9.3.2.1. Overview

7.9.3.2.2. Fecal Microbiota Preparation

7.9.3.3. Enterobiotix

7.9.3.3.1. Overview

7.9.3.3.2. Fecal Microbiota Preparation

7.9.3.4. Flora Medicine

7.9.3.4.1. Overview

7.9.3.4.2. Fecal Microbiota Preparation

7.9.3.5. OpenBiome

7.9.3.5.1. Overview

7.9.3.5.2. Fecal Microbiota Preparation

8. ATTRACTIVENESS COMPETITIVENESS (AC) MATRIX

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. AC Matrix: An Overview

8.2.1. Strong Opportunity Areas

8.2.2. Average Opportunity Areas

8.2.3. Weak Opportunity Areas

8.3. AC Matrix: Analytical Methodology

8.4. AC Matrix: Plotting the Information

8.5. AC Matrix: Analyzing the Data

8.5.1. Strong Opportunity Areas

8.5.2. Average Opportunity Areas

8.5.3. Weak Opportunity Areas

9. MICROBIOME RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMACEUTICAL PLAYERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Initiatives of Big Pharmaceutical Players

9.3.1. Analysis by Portfolio Diversity

9.3.2. Analysis by Phase of Development

9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Molecule

9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Therapy

9.3.5. Analysis by Diversity of Therapeutic Areas

9.4. Benchmark Analysis of Big Pharmaceutical Players

9.4.1. Spider Web Analysis: Company A

9.4.2. Spider Web Analysis: Company B

9.4.3. Spider Web Analysis: Company C

9.4.4. Spider Web Analysis: Company D

9.4.5. Spider Web Analysis: Company E

9.4.6. Spider Web Analysis: Company F

9.4.7. Spider Web Analysis: Company G

9.4.8. Spider Web Analysis: Company H

9.4.9. Spider Web Analysis: Company I

9.4.10. Spider Web Analysis: Company J

9.4.11. Spider Web Analysis: Company K

10. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Benchmark Analysis of Start-ups

10.3.1. Benchmark Analysis by Portfolio Diversity

10.3.2. Benchmark Analysis by Phase of Development

10.3.3. Benchmark Analysis by Diversity in Therapeutic Areas

10.3.4. Benchmark Analysis by Funding Amount

10.3.5. Benchmark Analysis by Number of Investors

10.3.6. Benchmark Analysis by Progression in Funding

10.3.7. Benchmark Analysis by Partnership Activity

10.3.8. Benchmark Analysis by Patent Portfolio

10.3.9. Start-up Health Indexing: Roots Analysis Perspective

10.3.9.1. Short Profiles of Top Five Players

10.3.9.1.1. Evelo Biosciences

10.3.9.1.2. AOBiome Therapuetics

10.3.9.1.3. SFA Therapeutics

10.3.9.1.4. Azitra

10.3.9.1.5. Axial Biotherapeutics

11. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Metabolic Disorders

11.2.1. Diabetes

11.2.1.1. Disease Description

11.2.1.2. Associated Health Risks / Complications

11.2.1.3. Epidemiology

11.2.1.4. Disease Diagnosis

11.2.1.5. Current Treatment Options

11.2.1.5.1. Insulin Therapies

11.2.1.5.2. Non-Insulin Therapies

11.2.1.6. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options

11.2.1.7. Microbiome Therapeutics for Diabetes

11.2.2. Lactose Intolerance

11.2.2.1. Disease Description

1.2.2.2. Epidemiology

11.2.2.2. Current Treatment Options

11.2.2.3. Microbiome Therapeutics for Lactose Intolerance

11.2.3. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

11.2.3.1. Disease Description

11.2.3.2. Epidemiology

11.2.3.3. Current Treatment Options

11.2.3.4. Microbiome Therapeutics for NASH

11.2.4. Primary Hyperoxaluria

11.2.4.1. Disease Description

11.2.4.2. Epidemiology

11.2.4.3. Current Treatment Options

11.2.4.4. Microbiome Therapeutics for Primary Hyperoxaluria

11.2.5. Obesity

11.2.5.1. Disease Description

11.2.5.2. Epidemiology

11.2.5.3. Current Treatment Options

11.2.5.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options

11.2.5.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Obesity

11.3. Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders

11.3.1. Crohn’s Disease

11.3.1.1. Disease Description

11.3.1.2. Epidemiology

11.3.1.3. Current Treatment Options

11.3.1.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options

11.3.1.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Crohn’s Disease

11.3.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

11.3.2.1. Disease Description

11.3.2.2. Epidemiology

11.3.2.3. Current Treatment Options

11.3.2.4. Microbiome Therapeutics for IBS

11.3.3. Ulcerative Colitis

11.3.3.1. Disease Description

11.3.3.2. Epidemiology

11.3.3.3. Current Treatment Options

11.3.3.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options

11.3.3.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Ulcerative Colitis

11.4. Oncological Indications

11.4.1. Colorectal Cancer

11.4.1.1. Disease Description

11.4.1.2. Epidemiology

11.4.1.3. Current Treatment Options

11.4.1.4. Side Effects of Current Treatments

11.4.1.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Colorectal Cancer

11.4.2. Lung Cancer

11.4.2.1. Disease Description

11.4.2.2. Epidemiology

11.4.2.3. Current Treatment Options

11.4.2.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options

11.4.2.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Lung Cancer

11.5. Dermatological Disorders

11.5.1. Acne Vulgaris

11.5.1.1. Disease Description

11.5.1.2. Epidemiology

11.5.1.3. Current Treatment Options

11.5.1.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options

11.5.1.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Acne Vulgaris

11.6. Infectious Diseases

11.6.1. Clostridium Difficile Infections (CDIs)

11.6.1.1. Description

11.6.1.2. Epidemiology

11.6.1.3. Disease Diagnosis

11.6.1.4. Current Treatment Options

11.6.1.5. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options

11.6.1.6. Microbiome Therapeutics for CDI

11.6.2. Bacterial Vaginosis

11.6.2.1. Disease Description

11.6.2.2. Epidemiology

11.6.2.3. Current Treatment Options

11.6.2.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options

11.6.2.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Bacterial Vaginosis

12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Types of Funding

12.3. Microbiome Therapeutics and Diagnostics: List of Funding and Investments

12.3.1. Analysis by Number of Instances

12.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

12.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

12.3.4. Analysis by Type of Company

12.3.5. Analysis by Purpose of Funding

12.3.6. Analysis by Type of Molecule

12.3.7. Analysis by Target Indication

12.3.8. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

12.3.9. Analysis by Geography

12.3.10. Most Active Players

12.3.11. Most Active Investors

12.3.12. Analysis by Type of Investors

12.3.13. Analysis by Location of Investors

12.4. Concluding Remarks

13. CONTRACT SERVICES FOR MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Manufacturing Microbiome Therapeutics

13.2.1. Key Steps Involved

13.2.2. Associated Challenges

13.2.3. Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing Services

13.2.4. Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

13.2.4.1. Introduction to Contract Manufacturing

13.2.4.2. List of Organizations Offering Services for Microbiome Therapeutics

13.2.5. In-House Manufacturers

13.2.5.1. Introduction to In-House Manufacturing

13.2.5.2. List of In-House Manufacturers

13.3. Microbiome Therapeutics-related R&D

13.3.1. Growing Demand for Contract Research Services

13.3.2. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

13.3.2.1. Introduction to Contract Research

13.3.2.2. List of Organizations Offering Services for Microbiome Therapeutics

13.4. Key Considerations for Selecting a Suitable CMO / CRO Partner

14. BIG DATA AND MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Introduction to Big Data

14.3. Internet of Things

14.4. Growing Interest in Big Data: Google Trends Analysis

14.5. Key Application Areas

14.6. Big Data in Microbiome Research

14.6.1. Microbiome Data and Personalized Medicine

14.6.2. Microbiome-related Data Management Challenges

14.6.3. National Microbiome Data Center

14.7. Big Data Services for Microbiome Research: List of Companies

14.8. Big Data Services for Microbiome Research: Profiles of Key Players

14.8.1. Human Longevity

14.8.1.1. Company Overview

14.8.1.2. Technology and Service Portfolio

14.8.1.3. Recent Developments

14.8.2. Resilient Biotics

14.8.2.1. Company Overview

14.8.2.2. Technology and Service Portfolio

14.8.2.3. Recent Developments

14.8.3. Resphera Biosciences

14.8.3.1. Company Overview

14.8.3.2. Technology and Service Portfolio

15. MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS: MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Scope and Limitations

15.3. Forecast Methodology

15.4. Overall Microbiome Therapeutics Market, 2019-2030

15.4.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Type of Therapy, 2025 and 2030

15.4.1.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Prescription Drugs, 2019-2030

15.4.1.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Prebiotic Drugs, 2019-2030

15.4.1.3. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Probiotic Drugs, 2019-2030

15.4.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule, 2025 and 2030

15.4.2.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Small Molecules, 2019-2030

15.4.2.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Biologics, 2019-2030

15.4.3. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Target Indication, 2025 and 2030

15.4.3.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Acne Vulgaris, 2019-2030

15.4.3.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Atopic Dermatitis, 2019-2030

15.4.3.3. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for CDI, 2019-2030

15.4.3.4. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Crohn’s Disease, 2019-2030

15.4.3.5. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Dental Caries, 2019-2030

15.4.3.6. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Diabetes, 2019-2030

15.4.3.7. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for IBS, 2019-2030

15.4.3.8. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Lactose Intolerance, 2019-2030

15.4.3.9. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Lung Cancer, 2019-2030

15.4.3.10. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for NASH, 2019-2030

15.4.3.11. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Primary Hyperoxaluria, 2019-2030

15.4.3.12. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Psoriasis, 2019-2030

15.4.3.13. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Ulcerative Colitis, 2019-2030

15.4.4. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2025 and 2030

15.4.4.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Autoimmune Disorders, 2019-2030

15.4.4.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Dental Disorders, 2019-2030

15.4.4.3. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders, 2019-2030

15.4.4.4. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Dermatological Disorders, 2019-2030

15.4.4.5. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Infectious Diseases, 2019-2030

15.4.4.6. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Metabolic Disorders, 2019-2030

15.4.4.7. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Oncology, 2019-2030

15.4.5. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2025 and 2030

15.4.5.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market in North America, 2019-2030

15.4.5.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market in Europe, 2019-2030

15.4.5.3. Microbiome Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, 2019-2030

15.4.6. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Leading Drug Developers, 2025 and 2030

15.5. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Leading Therapeutic Products, 2019-2030

