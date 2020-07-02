Human Microbiome-based Products Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2019- 2030

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Human Microbiome Market, 2019-2030” report to its list of offerings.
Key Market Insights
• Presently, 260 drug candidates are being evaluated in clinical / preclinical stages for the treatment of a wide variety of disease indications; the US has emerged as the major hub for microbiome-based research
• The pipeline features both prebiotic and probiotic drugs, being evaluated across different stages of development; majority of these products are designed for administration via non-invasive routes, such as oral and topical
• Microbiome therapeutics have demonstrated the potential to target a range of therapeutic areas; digestive and GI disorders, oncology, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders are amongst the prime focus areas
• Over 10 microbiome-focused disease diagnosis tests are already available in the market; several companies claim to have initiatives in this domain based on different sample types and therapeutic areas
• Presently, FMTs are the only commercially available microbiome products for the treatment of recurrent CDIs; in fact, several trials evaluating FMTs, sponsored by non-industry players, have been registered in the past decade
• Over time, well funded start-ups have initiated product development programs, having invested significant time and effort to explore the applicability of microbiome therapeutics across various indications
• Several big pharmaceutical players have partnered with smaller and dedicated microbiome-based therapy / diagnostic developers in order to expand their respective capabilities in this upcoming field of pharmacology
• Contract service providers have become an integral part of microbiome supply chain owing to their technical expertise and ability to overcome existing challenges related to both R&D and production
• Prevalent trends indicate that microbiome drugs and diagnostics market is poised to grow significantly; the forecasted opportunity is anticipated to be distributed across different target indications and regions
• Microbiome therapeutic developers are expected to witness significant momentum, in terms of revenues generation, as multiple late stage molecules for the treatment of different clinical conditions get commercialized
Table of Contents
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Concept of Microbiota and Microbiome
3.2.1. Discovery of the Human Microbiome
3.2.2. Functions of the Human Microbiome
3.3. Overview of Gut Flora
3.3.1. Role of Gut Flora in Healthy Individuals
3.3.2. Factors Affecting Gut Flora
3.3.2.1. Antibiotic Consumption
3.3.2.2. Age and Pregnancy
3.3.2.2.1. Mode of Childbirth
3.3.2.2.2. Type of Feeding
3.3.2.2.3. Antibiotic Consumption by Mother
3.3.2.3. Stress-related Factors
3.3.2.4. Dietary Factors
3.3.2.5. Impact of Lifestyle
3.4. The Microbiome and Disease
3.4.1. Cancer
3.4.2. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
3.4.3. Obesity
3.4.4. Parkinson’s Disease
3.4.5. Type-II Diabetes
3.4.6. Other Disease Indications
3.5. Impact of Microbiota on Drug Pharmacokinetics
3.6. Impact of Microbiota on Therapeutic Outcomes
3.7. Microbiome Therapeutics
3.7.1. Probiotics
3.7.1.1. Beneficial Bacterial Strains
3.7.1.1.1. Lactobacilli
3.7.1.1.2. Bifidobacteria
3.7.1.1.3. Others
3.7.1.2. Key Therapeutic Areas
3.7.1.2.1. Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea (AAD)
3.7.1.2.2. Bacterial Vaginosis
3.7.1.2.3. High Blood Pressure
3.7.1.2.4. Hypercholesterolemia
3.7.1.2.5. Infectious Childhood Diarrhea (ICD)
3.7.1.2.6. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
3.7.1.2.7. Lactose Intolerance
3.7.1.2.8. Vitamin Production
3.7.1.2.9. Weight Management
3.7.1.3. Side Effects of Probiotics
3.7.2. Prebiotics
3.7.2.1. Sources of Prebiotics
3.7.2.2. Types of Prebiotics
3.7.2.2.1. Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS)
3.7.2.2.2. Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS)
3.7.2.2.3. Inulin
3.7.2.3. Key Therapeutic Areas
3.7.2.3.1. Antibiotic Associated Diarrhea (AAD)
3.7.2.3.2. Constipation
3.7.2.3.3. Gastrointestinal Disorders
3.7.2.3.4. Dysbiosis
3.7.2.4. Side Effects of Prebiotics
3.8. The Human Microbiome Project (HMP)
3.8.1. Project Approach
3.8.2. Project Initiatives
3.8.3. Project Achievements
3.9. Regulatory Guidelines for Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs)
3.10. Key Challenges in the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics
3.11. Future Perspectives
4. MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Microbiome Therapeutics: Clinical Pipeline
4.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development
4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule
4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy
4.2.4. Analysis by Target Indication
4.2.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
4.2.6. Analysis by Dosing Frequency
4.2.7. Analysis by Route of Administration
4.2.8. Analysis by Drug Formulation
4.3. Microbiome Therapeutics: Early-Stage Pipeline
4.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development
4.3.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule
4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy
4.3.4. Analysis by Target Indication
4.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
4.4. Microbiome Therapeutics: List of Drug Developers
4.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.4.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.4.3. Analysis by Company Size
4.4.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
4.4.5. Leading Drug Developers: Analysis by Number of Microbiome Therapeutics
4.5. Grid Analysis: Microbiome and Key Therapeutic Areas
4.6. Microbiome Therapeutics: List of Discontinued Drugs
4.7. Emerging Role of Microbiome in Gut-Brain Axis
4.8. Microbiome Therapeutics: List of Technology Platforms
5. COMPANY AND DRUG PROFILES
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. 4D Pharma
5.2.1. Company Overview
5.2.2. Microbiome-based Product Portfolio
5.2.2.1. Blautix®
5.2.2.1.1. Drug Overview
5.2.2.1.2. Current Status of Development
5.2.2.1.3. Clinical Studies
5.2.2.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis
5.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.3. Armata Pharmaceuticals
5.3.1. Company Overview
5.3.2. Microbiome-Based Product Portfolio
5.3.2.1. C16G2
5.3.2.1.1. Drug Overview
5.3.2.1.2. Current Status of Development
5.3.2.1.3. Clinical Studies
5.3.2.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis
5.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.4. Evelo Biosciences
5.4.1. Company Overview
5.4.2. Microbiome-Based Product Portfolio
5.4.2.1. EDP1503
5.4.2.1.1. Drug Overview
5.4.2.1.2. Current Status of Development
5.4.2.1.3. Clinical Studies
5.4.2.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis
5.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.5. Rebiotix (Acquired by Ferring Pharmaceuticals)
5.5.1. Company Overview
5.5.2. Financial Information
5.5.3. Microbiome-Based Product Portfolio
5.5.3.1. RBX2660
5.5.3.1.1. Drug Overview
5.5.3.1.2. Current Status of Development
5.5.3.1.3. Clinical Studies
5.5.3.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis
5.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.6. Seres Therapeutics
5.6.1. Company Overview
5.6.2. Financial Information
5.6.3. Microbiome-Based Product Portfolio
5.6.3.1. SER-109
5.6.3.1.1. Drug Overview
5.6.3.1.2. Current Status of Development
5.6.3.1.3. Clinical Studies
5.6.3.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis
5.6.3.2. SER-287
5.6.3.2.1. Current Status of Development
5.6.3.2.2. Clinical Studies
5.6.3.2.3. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis
5.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.7. Vedanta Biosciences
5.7.1. Company Overview
5.7.2. Microbiome-Based Product Portfolio
5.7.2.1. VE303
5.7.2.1.1. Drug Overview
5.7.2.1.2. Current Status of Development
5.7.2.1.3. Clinical Studies
5.7.3.1.4. Clinical Trial End-Point Analysis
5.7.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6. MICROBIOME DIAGNOSTICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Overview of Microbiome Diagnostic Tests
6.3. Microbiome Diagnostic Tests: Marketed and Under Development Products
6.3.1. Analysis by Stage of Development
6.3.2. Analysis by Type of Sample Required
6.3.3. Analysis by Target Indication
6.3.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
6.3.5. Analysis by Purpose
6.4. Microbiome Diagnostic Tests: List of Diagnostic Developers
6.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
6.4.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
6.4.3. Analysis by Company Size
6.4.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
6.4.5. Leading Diagnostic Developers: Analysis by Number of Microbiome Diagnostics
6.5. Profiles of Prominent Diagnostic Developers
6.5.1. Enterome Bioscience
6.5.1.1. Company Overview
6.5.1.2. Service Portfolio
6.5.2. Vaiomer
6.5.2.1. Company Overview
6.5.2.2. Service Portfolio
6.6. Overview of Microbiome Screening / Profiling Tests
6.6.1. List of Microbiome Screening / Profiling Tests
6.6.2. List of Microbiome Screening / Profiling Test Developers
7. FECAL MICROBIOTA THERAPY (FMT)
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Introduction to FMT
7.3. Historical Overview
7.4. FMT: Procedure and Clinical Relevance
7.4.1. Donor Selection
7.4.2. Administration Procedure
7.4.3. Routes of Administration
7.4.4. Consequences and Adverse Events
7.4.5. Clinical Guidelines Associated with FMT
7.5. Regulatory Guidelines Related to FMT
7.6. Insurance Coverage for FMT
7.7. FMT: Competitive Landscape
7.7.1. Marketed / Development Pipeline (Industry Players)
7.7.1.1. Analysis by Phase of Development
7.7.1.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
7.7.1.3. Analysis by Route of Administration
7.7.2. List of Developers (Industry Players)
7.7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
7.7.2.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
7.7.2.3. Analysis by Company Size
7.8. Clinical Trial Analysis (Non-Industry Sponsored)
7.8.1. Scope and Methodology
7.8.2. List of Clinical Trials
7.8.2.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year
7.8.2.2. Analysis by Trial Status
7.8.2.3. Analysis by Phase of Development
7.8.2.4. Analysis by Patients Enrolled
7.8.2.5. Analysis of Number of Patients Enrolled by Trial Registration Year
7.8.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
7.8.2.7. Analysis by Popular Target Indications
7.8.2.8. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Recruitment Status
7.8.2.9. Analysis by Study Design
7.8.2.10. Leading Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Trials
7.8.2.11. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials
7.8.2.12. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population
7.8.2.13. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
7.8.2.14. Analysis by Trial Focus
7.8.2.15. Key Clinical Trials
7.9. Stool Banks
7.9.1. Introduction to Stool Banks
7.9.2. List of Stool Banks
7.9.3. Profiles of Prominent Stool Banks
7.9.3.1. AdvancingBio
7.9.3.1.1. Overview
7.9.3.1.2. Fecal Microbiota Preparation
7.9.3.2. Asia Microbiota bank
7.9.3.2.1. Overview
7.9.3.2.2. Fecal Microbiota Preparation
7.9.3.3. Enterobiotix
7.9.3.3.1. Overview
7.9.3.3.2. Fecal Microbiota Preparation
7.9.3.4. Flora Medicine
7.9.3.4.1. Overview
7.9.3.4.2. Fecal Microbiota Preparation
7.9.3.5. OpenBiome
7.9.3.5.1. Overview
7.9.3.5.2. Fecal Microbiota Preparation
8. ATTRACTIVENESS COMPETITIVENESS (AC) MATRIX
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. AC Matrix: An Overview
8.2.1. Strong Opportunity Areas
8.2.2. Average Opportunity Areas
8.2.3. Weak Opportunity Areas
8.3. AC Matrix: Analytical Methodology
8.4. AC Matrix: Plotting the Information
8.5. AC Matrix: Analyzing the Data
8.5.1. Strong Opportunity Areas
8.5.2. Average Opportunity Areas
8.5.3. Weak Opportunity Areas
9. MICROBIOME RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMACEUTICAL PLAYERS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. Initiatives of Big Pharmaceutical Players
9.3.1. Analysis by Portfolio Diversity
9.3.2. Analysis by Phase of Development
9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Molecule
9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Therapy
9.3.5. Analysis by Diversity of Therapeutic Areas
9.4. Benchmark Analysis of Big Pharmaceutical Players
9.4.1. Spider Web Analysis: Company A
9.4.2. Spider Web Analysis: Company B
9.4.3. Spider Web Analysis: Company C
9.4.4. Spider Web Analysis: Company D
9.4.5. Spider Web Analysis: Company E
9.4.6. Spider Web Analysis: Company F
9.4.7. Spider Web Analysis: Company G
9.4.8. Spider Web Analysis: Company H
9.4.9. Spider Web Analysis: Company I
9.4.10. Spider Web Analysis: Company J
9.4.11. Spider Web Analysis: Company K
10. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Methodology
10.3. Benchmark Analysis of Start-ups
10.3.1. Benchmark Analysis by Portfolio Diversity
10.3.2. Benchmark Analysis by Phase of Development
10.3.3. Benchmark Analysis by Diversity in Therapeutic Areas
10.3.4. Benchmark Analysis by Funding Amount
10.3.5. Benchmark Analysis by Number of Investors
10.3.6. Benchmark Analysis by Progression in Funding
10.3.7. Benchmark Analysis by Partnership Activity
10.3.8. Benchmark Analysis by Patent Portfolio
10.3.9. Start-up Health Indexing: Roots Analysis Perspective
10.3.9.1. Short Profiles of Top Five Players
10.3.9.1.1. Evelo Biosciences
10.3.9.1.2. AOBiome Therapuetics
10.3.9.1.3. SFA Therapeutics
10.3.9.1.4. Azitra
10.3.9.1.5. Axial Biotherapeutics
11. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Metabolic Disorders
11.2.1. Diabetes
11.2.1.1. Disease Description
11.2.1.2. Associated Health Risks / Complications
11.2.1.3. Epidemiology
11.2.1.4. Disease Diagnosis
11.2.1.5. Current Treatment Options
11.2.1.5.1. Insulin Therapies
11.2.1.5.2. Non-Insulin Therapies
11.2.1.6. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options
11.2.1.7. Microbiome Therapeutics for Diabetes
11.2.2. Lactose Intolerance
11.2.2.1. Disease Description
1.2.2.2. Epidemiology
11.2.2.2. Current Treatment Options
11.2.2.3. Microbiome Therapeutics for Lactose Intolerance
11.2.3. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
11.2.3.1. Disease Description
11.2.3.2. Epidemiology
11.2.3.3. Current Treatment Options
11.2.3.4. Microbiome Therapeutics for NASH
11.2.4. Primary Hyperoxaluria
11.2.4.1. Disease Description
11.2.4.2. Epidemiology
11.2.4.3. Current Treatment Options
11.2.4.4. Microbiome Therapeutics for Primary Hyperoxaluria
11.2.5. Obesity
11.2.5.1. Disease Description
11.2.5.2. Epidemiology
11.2.5.3. Current Treatment Options
11.2.5.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options
11.2.5.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Obesity
11.3. Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders
11.3.1. Crohn’s Disease
11.3.1.1. Disease Description
11.3.1.2. Epidemiology
11.3.1.3. Current Treatment Options
11.3.1.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options
11.3.1.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Crohn’s Disease
11.3.2. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
11.3.2.1. Disease Description
11.3.2.2. Epidemiology
11.3.2.3. Current Treatment Options
11.3.2.4. Microbiome Therapeutics for IBS
11.3.3. Ulcerative Colitis
11.3.3.1. Disease Description
11.3.3.2. Epidemiology
11.3.3.3. Current Treatment Options
11.3.3.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options
11.3.3.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Ulcerative Colitis
11.4. Oncological Indications
11.4.1. Colorectal Cancer
11.4.1.1. Disease Description
11.4.1.2. Epidemiology
11.4.1.3. Current Treatment Options
11.4.1.4. Side Effects of Current Treatments
11.4.1.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Colorectal Cancer
11.4.2. Lung Cancer
11.4.2.1. Disease Description
11.4.2.2. Epidemiology
11.4.2.3. Current Treatment Options
11.4.2.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options
11.4.2.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Lung Cancer
11.5. Dermatological Disorders
11.5.1. Acne Vulgaris
11.5.1.1. Disease Description
11.5.1.2. Epidemiology
11.5.1.3. Current Treatment Options
11.5.1.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options
11.5.1.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Acne Vulgaris
11.6. Infectious Diseases
11.6.1. Clostridium Difficile Infections (CDIs)
11.6.1.1. Description
11.6.1.2. Epidemiology
11.6.1.3. Disease Diagnosis
11.6.1.4. Current Treatment Options
11.6.1.5. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options
11.6.1.6. Microbiome Therapeutics for CDI
11.6.2. Bacterial Vaginosis
11.6.2.1. Disease Description
11.6.2.2. Epidemiology
11.6.2.3. Current Treatment Options
11.6.2.4. Side Effects of Current Treatment Options
11.6.2.5. Microbiome Therapeutics for Bacterial Vaginosis
12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Types of Funding
12.3. Microbiome Therapeutics and Diagnostics: List of Funding and Investments
12.3.1. Analysis by Number of Instances
12.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested
12.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding
12.3.4. Analysis by Type of Company
12.3.5. Analysis by Purpose of Funding
12.3.6. Analysis by Type of Molecule
12.3.7. Analysis by Target Indication
12.3.8. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
12.3.9. Analysis by Geography
12.3.10. Most Active Players
12.3.11. Most Active Investors
12.3.12. Analysis by Type of Investors
12.3.13. Analysis by Location of Investors
12.4. Concluding Remarks
13. CONTRACT SERVICES FOR MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Manufacturing Microbiome Therapeutics
13.2.1. Key Steps Involved
13.2.2. Associated Challenges
13.2.3. Growing Demand for Contract Manufacturing Services
13.2.4. Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
13.2.4.1. Introduction to Contract Manufacturing
13.2.4.2. List of Organizations Offering Services for Microbiome Therapeutics
13.2.5. In-House Manufacturers
13.2.5.1. Introduction to In-House Manufacturing
13.2.5.2. List of In-House Manufacturers
13.3. Microbiome Therapeutics-related R&D
13.3.1. Growing Demand for Contract Research Services
13.3.2. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
13.3.2.1. Introduction to Contract Research
13.3.2.2. List of Organizations Offering Services for Microbiome Therapeutics
13.4. Key Considerations for Selecting a Suitable CMO / CRO Partner
14. BIG DATA AND MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Introduction to Big Data
14.3. Internet of Things
14.4. Growing Interest in Big Data: Google Trends Analysis
14.5. Key Application Areas
14.6. Big Data in Microbiome Research
14.6.1. Microbiome Data and Personalized Medicine
14.6.2. Microbiome-related Data Management Challenges
14.6.3. National Microbiome Data Center
14.7. Big Data Services for Microbiome Research: List of Companies
14.8. Big Data Services for Microbiome Research: Profiles of Key Players
14.8.1. Human Longevity
14.8.1.1. Company Overview
14.8.1.2. Technology and Service Portfolio
14.8.1.3. Recent Developments
14.8.2. Resilient Biotics
14.8.2.1. Company Overview
14.8.2.2. Technology and Service Portfolio
14.8.2.3. Recent Developments
14.8.3. Resphera Biosciences
14.8.3.1. Company Overview
14.8.3.2. Technology and Service Portfolio
15. MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS: MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Scope and Limitations
15.3. Forecast Methodology
15.4. Overall Microbiome Therapeutics Market, 2019-2030
15.4.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Type of Therapy, 2025 and 2030
15.4.1.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Prescription Drugs, 2019-2030
15.4.1.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Prebiotic Drugs, 2019-2030
15.4.1.3. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Probiotic Drugs, 2019-2030
15.4.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule, 2025 and 2030
15.4.2.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Small Molecules, 2019-2030
15.4.2.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Biologics, 2019-2030
15.4.3. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Target Indication, 2025 and 2030
15.4.3.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Acne Vulgaris, 2019-2030
15.4.3.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Atopic Dermatitis, 2019-2030
15.4.3.3. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for CDI, 2019-2030
15.4.3.4. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Crohn’s Disease, 2019-2030
15.4.3.5. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Dental Caries, 2019-2030
15.4.3.6. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Diabetes, 2019-2030
15.4.3.7. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for IBS, 2019-2030
15.4.3.8. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Lactose Intolerance, 2019-2030
15.4.3.9. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Lung Cancer, 2019-2030
15.4.3.10. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for NASH, 2019-2030
15.4.3.11. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Primary Hyperoxaluria, 2019-2030
15.4.3.12. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Psoriasis, 2019-2030
15.4.3.13. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Ulcerative Colitis, 2019-2030
15.4.4. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2025 and 2030
15.4.4.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Autoimmune Disorders, 2019-2030
15.4.4.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Dental Disorders, 2019-2030
15.4.4.3. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders, 2019-2030
15.4.4.4. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Dermatological Disorders, 2019-2030
15.4.4.5. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Infectious Diseases, 2019-2030
15.4.4.6. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Metabolic Disorders, 2019-2030
15.4.4.7. Microbiome Therapeutics Market for Oncology, 2019-2030
15.4.5. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2025 and 2030
15.4.5.1. Microbiome Therapeutics Market in North America, 2019-2030
15.4.5.2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market in Europe, 2019-2030
15.4.5.3. Microbiome Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, 2019-2030
15.4.6. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Leading Drug Developers, 2025 and 2030
15.5. Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Leading Therapeutic Products, 2019-2030
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Human Microbiome Market, 2019-2030” report to its list of offerings.