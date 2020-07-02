Endoscopy Device Market Growth Overview, Dynamics, Growth Factors for Business Expansion, Key Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Global Endoscopy Device Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global endoscopy device market. The largest share of the market attributes to the strong economic conditions, massive development in the healthcare domain, and the focus of research institutions on updating technology for new & advanced diagnosis & treatment methods. Moreover, factors such as the presence of advanced hospital infrastructures and skilled healthcare professionals are increasing the region’s endoscopy device market share in the global market. The North American endoscopy device market is estimated to retain its leading position throughout the assessment period.

Europe stands second in the global endoscopy device market, heading with the increasing emphasis on rapid diagnosis & treatment of cancer and gastrointestinal diseases. Besides, factors such as the rising government support for R&D activities and growing focus on the development of new devices in the region are contributing to endoscopy device market growth. Driven by the growing numbers of specialty services offered by various healthcare providers, the European endoscopy device market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the review period.

The Asia Pacific endoscopy device market is rapidly emerging as a promising market globally. Rapidly developing countries like India and China are encouraging the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the increasing patient population of cancer and gastrointestinal diseases is creating a vast market demand for various diagnosis & treatment methods. Moreover, the augmenting demand for quality devices, proliferating healthcare technology, and increasing uptake of endoscopy devices in the region are providing impetus to market growth. The APAC endoscopy device market is estimated to register a phenomenal CAGR throughout the analysis period.