COVID-19 Pandemic to Leverage Growth of Potash Fertilizers Market, Fact.MR Study

Natural potassium does not exist in environment since it responds aggressively with water. Fertilizer potassium is at times called “potash”, a term that originates from an early making procedure where potassium was filtered from ashes of woods and concentrated by dissipating the leachate in huge iron pots (“pot-cinder”). Plainly, this activity is not in practice anymore and isn’t feasible naturally. In production of food, potassium is eliminated from the soil in the crops that are harvested and should be replaced keeping in mind the end goal to keep up the crop growth in future.

As the world’s population continues to grow, there is an urgent need to increase food production around the globe. Adoption of fertilizers is likely to gain momentum to improve food quality by providing essential nutrition content with the use of potash fertilizers. Fertilizers help improve plant quality and further its shelf life. Further, they improve natural fertility of soil and aid in replacing the chemical elements taken from the soil by previous crops.

Israel Chemicals, Agrium, OCP, CF Industries, Urakali, Yara, Mosaic, and Potash Corporation.

Israel Chemicals, Agrium, OCP, CF Industries, Urakali, Yara, Mosaic, and Potash Corporation.

Overall, the research study on potash fertilizers market offers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are likely to shape this landscape for the period 2018-2027. Readers can expect holistic analysis and insights on the strategies adopted by key players in this market. The insights offered in the report can help stakeholders in gaining a holistic perspective on the future of potash fertilizers market.

