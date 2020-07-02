Alee houston’s New song ‘Mehbooba’ is a Love Anthem – Watch now

Alee Houston is back with another mind-blowing song but this time an amazing love anthem, A treat to all love birds around the world.

Alee Houston rolled out his track “Mehbooba” on his YouTube channel “Alee Houston”. This amazing song is dedicated to teenage love birds.The song revolves around the love story of college life. As a lover, Alee is seen as thinking about the times that he had spent in college with his better half. All the mischiefs which were done in past days to live the teenage dream.

As he remembers some lovable moments with his lover, the track shows some romantic incidents like bunking tuition classes to meet each other, eating ice-creams after college, and talking to each other while vaping, and many more.

With this song, Alee Houston proved himself as usual again as a potential all-rounder star as the song is written, composed and sang by himself.

Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan, a.k.a. Alee Houston, is an American pop and Singer, Rapper, Songwriter, and Actor. Previously, Alee Houston gains limelight for his hits like ‘South Side’, ‘Rich’, ‘Jaan’, ‘O Bewafa’ and many more. He has been featured on major music labels in India like Sony Music and Zee music, but this time he rolled out his song on his music label called All-Star Entertainment.

