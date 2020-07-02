3D Printing Medical Devices Market Overview, Global Scope and forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

3D printing has a benefit of of creating product with great precision and in much less time. In addition it curbs the final cost significantly and can be customized as per the need. The recent advents of the technology in various segments like dental, orthopedic, and others are expected to make substantial space for the market to proliferate. The technology is gaining mileage by impacting sectors like the creation of limb prosthetics, titanium replacements for hips & jaws, manufacturing of plastic tracheal splints, etc.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market , as per the report of Market Research 18% CAGR between 2018 and 2023, that can be studies as the forecast period for the market. The report also covers several market aspects to understand, which way the market would swing in the coming days.

The global market for 3D printing medical devices can experience the impacts of government funding and various private investors. But its biocompatibility issues can deter the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporations, EnvisionTEC, Arcam AB, Organovo Holdings, Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Materialise NV, Oxford Performance Materials, Inc., Laser GmbH, 3T RPD Ltd, Bio3D Technologies, Renishaw plc, Cyfuse Medical K.K.EOS GmbHConcept, Prodways Group

Segmentation

MRFR’s take on the Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market has its foundation on the segments like component, types, application, technology, and end-users. These segments have inclusion of various insights regarding the market that can be explored well for strategies of the coming years.

By type, the global market for 3D printing medical devices includes prosthetics & implants, surgical instruments, surgical guides, and tissue engineering product. The surgical guide segment has better market coverage.

By component, the global market report for 3D printing medical devices comprises system, 3D bio printer, materials software & services, and 3D printer. The software & services segment has better opportunities to cover the market on a greater way.

By technology, the market report for 3D Printing Medical Devices forms a foundation by centering around droplet deposition, 3D printing, laser beam melting, photopolymerization, laminated object manufacturing (LOM), polyjet technology, electron beam melting (EBM), and others. The photopolymerization segmentation is deemed to spearhead the global market.

By application, the same market report covers clinical study devices, external wearable devices, implants, and tissue engineering.

By end-users, the report on the global market for 3D Printing Medical Device comprises academic institutions, medical & surgical centers, pharma & biotech companies, hospitals, and contract research organization.

Regional Analysis:

The 3D Printing Device Marketis finding strong traction in the Americas where cosntant changes is getting ushered in by various market players who are operating from the region and impacting the global market by earning better revenues. The market in the Americas has two distinct regions like North America and South America. In North America, the market for 3D printing devices depends mainly on the contributions of the US and Canada, whereas, in the South, the market gains more from the evolution of Argentina and Brazil. North America has the market dominance and it can be taken into consideration The market in the region is gaining from increasing demand for transplants.

In Europe, the market is finding strong growth due to increasing government funding and investments in the research and development sector. The improving lifestyle is also creating much demand for the regional market for 3D printing medical devices.

The market in the Asia-Pacific region has the potential to clock highest growth rate during the forecast period. Also, the geriatric population and rising expenditure in the healthcare sector can improve the market scenario better.

The market from the Middle East & Africa region may find least revenues to contribute as the region lacks infrastructure and much expenditure capacity due to the presence of poor economies.