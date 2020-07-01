World First in Air Disinfection at AED Studios

This week, Studio 6 at AED in Lint was fully equipped with Luxibel’s ‘Mid-Air Disinfection System’. The installation ensures the disinfection of indoor air by means of UVC ventilation cylinders that take air circulation into account. This makes AED Studios the first event location in the world that disinfects the air in a room on a permanent basis using UVC light technology in the fight against COVID-19 and other viruses and bacteria.

Willebroek, Belgium, Jul 01, 2020 — Glenn Roggeman, CEO of AED Group, launched the first UVC luminaires under the AED private label Luxibel as early as April. The system was further developed for larger spaces with an audience where air circulation needs to be taken into account. Roggeman used his knowledge of aerodynamics that he gained during his training as a helicopter pilot. ‘The main advantage of this system is ensuring that the air breathed out by guests is sucked upwards by the aerodynamically-patented system. Micro-organisms such as bacteria and viruses are neutralised and germ-free air is blown back into the room. Looking at the infection levels for coronavirus, I can only join those virologists who confirm that the virus can also be spread through the air. When we are able to meet up again in enclosed spaces with groups of people, air disinfection will contribute to reducing infection rates. I personally would also feel more comfortable and secure visiting locations that have this kind of system installed’

Last week, the Dutch company Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) published the results of tests on UVC light on the coronavirus. According to researchers at Boston University. UVC has proven to be effective at eliminating coronavirus. Through scientific testing they concluded that UVC radiation is highly effective in neutralizing the coronavirus. There is no risk of harmful radiation to people, as Luxibel carries out the UVC disinfection process within a fully-enclosed device.

Roggeman emphasizes that UVC disinfection can be an important part of the multifaceted approach to combat COVID-19 and also hopes for a new perspective on the severely affected events and entertainment sector. ‘In addition to the measures relating to social distancing, hand hygiene and the use of personal protection equipment, I am convinced that technological innovations can also contribute to better protection. In addition to the ‘Mid-Air Disinfection System’, I’ve also developed scanners which we at AED Studios will use to check the body temperature of every visitor at the start of an event. In this way we want to provide our studios with technology to protect our visitors as much as possible’.

Contact Person: Filip Van Vlem, International PR & Communications Manager

Tel: 0032 475 48 86 94 – Mail filip.vanvlem@aedgroup.com