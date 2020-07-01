Wireline Services Market Executive Summary, Segmentation, Review, Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Wireline Services Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview

The new report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global wireline services market is projected to acquire a substantial revenue generation at a moderate 2.5% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The global Wireline Services Market is witnessing substantial growth owing to the growing demand for energy across the world, driven by the rapid global industrialization and population growth. The development of offshore oil platforms, the need for efficient integrated wireline logging services, and the development of shale oil reserves in emerging economies are also significant factors contributing towards the growth of the market over the review period. Technological advancements, such as the advancement of fiber optic sensing technology, acoustic, nuclear, and correlation measurement technologies, coupled with the development of advanced analytics, are fueling the market growth.

On the other hand, the downswing in the oil and gas industry due to the seismic oil price deterioration coupled with the geopolitical uncertainty is projected to impede the market growth over the assessment period. Although, the slack period of the market is expected to improve due to the gradual stabilization in prices driven by the supply-demand balance and other influential macro-economic dynamics.

The global Wireline Services market is expected to grow at ~9.40% CAGR during the forecast period.

Dominant Players:

Some of the prominent players in the wire line services market are Superior Energy Services (U.S.), Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S), Weatherford International (Ireland), Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), Halliburton Company (U.S.), and National Oilwell Varco (U.S.) and others.

Segmentation

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Wireline Services market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Wireline Services market by its hole type, wireline type, and region.

By Hole Type

Cased Hole Type

Open Hole Type

By Wireline Type

Slickline

E-Line

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Market Research Analysis

North America, to dominate the Wireline Services Market

The geographical analysis of the global wireline logging services market has been conducted in major regions, namely the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa).

North America holds the largest market share and is expected to witness substantial growth over the review period. North America is followed by the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin American regions. The Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions are witnessing seamless growth in this market owing to the growing economic dynamics, established oil and gas industry, and rapid industrialization. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to observe foreign investment in the review period, owing to the discoveries of oil in the South China Se. Latin America is also a lucrative region for the wireline services market due to the discovery and development of steady onshore and offshore activities.

