Tissue Microarray Market Trends, Challenges, Business Profiles and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The need for effective treatments and diagnostic support to battle the surging clinical condition that require special medical attention is strongly prompting the global tissue microarray (TMA) market growth, predicts Market Research Future (MRFR). The MRFR’s report on the Tissue Microarray Market Trends mentions that between 2017 and 2023, the market can capitalize with a CAGR of 10.54%. A substantial valuation is forecasted for the market to attain, over the assessment period.

The advent of tissue microarray technologies for genomics and proteomics, histopathology research received a similar much-needed boost by the introduction of tissue microarray technology (TMA). On the other hand, factors such as the challenges related to the heterogeneity of antigen expression of TMA in histopathological research are impeding the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, with the falling costs of technology, and increased competition between developers, TMA is expected to become an affordable, justifiable and commonly used tool for archiving rare or scarce material and for inter-laboratory quality assurance procedures in routine histopathology laboratories which will support the market growth, leading to more research work being carried out in smaller centers

Key Players:

OriGene Technologies Inc

Abcam plc

Asterand Bioscience

Externautics

Protein Biotechnologies Inc

US Biomax Inc

Auria Biopankki

Novus Biologicals

Segmental Overview:

MRFR in the segmental study of the tissue microarray market covers the crucial aspects of the market.

The market has been studied under the segments of procedure, technology, and applications.

Based on the procedure, the tissue microarray market has been segmented into Frozen Tissue Array, Immunohistochemistry, and Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization.

Based on the technology, the tissue microarray market has been segmented into Next-Generation Sequencing, DNA Microarray, Western Blotting, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Northern Blotting.

Based on the application, the microarray market has been segmented into Gene Expression Profiling, Comparative Genomic Hybridization, SNP Detection, Sequencing Bioinformatics, Double-Stranded B-DNA Microarrays, and Oncology.

Based on the end-use, the microarray market has been segmented into research organization and pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies.

Regional Outlook:

The North American region, heading with the presence of a number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and a well-developed healthcare sector dominates the global tissue microarray market followed by the European and Asia Pacific region, respectively. Simultaneously, factors such as the huge demand for TMA in the high-volume R&D activities led by the funding from the public and private sectors.

Undoubtedly, the availability and the wide uptake of new technologies in the development of targeted therapeutics using tissue microarray technologies is positively impacting market growth. The US, backed by the huge technological advancements in the field of manufacturing biologics leads the regional market.

Moreover, the availability of advanced infrastructures for healthcare along with the availability of skilled healthcare professional is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as the strong economy in the region that is leading to huge developments in the healthcare domain, and focus of research institutions on updating technology for new and advanced diagnosis and treatment methods.

The European region owns the next largest share in the global tissue microarray market, following the North American market closely. Factors propelling the growth of the regional market include the increasing emphasis on rapid diagnosis & treatments of cancer and the prevalence of infectious diseases & cancer among the geriatric population.

