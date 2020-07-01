Plastic Pails Market Value Will Exhibit a Nominal Uptick in 2020 as Corona Virus Outbreak Prevails as a Global Pandemic, Says Future Market Insights in a Revised Report

Global Plastic Pails Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the plastic pails market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the plastic pails market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global plastic pails market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Product Type Open Top/Head

Close Top/Head By Material Type PE

PP

PET

PVC

Others By Capacity Up to 3 Litres

3 to 5 Litres

5 to 10 Litres

10 to 20 Litres

Above 20 Litres By End Use Paints & Coatings

Inks, Dyes & Pigments

Petroleum & Lubricants

Agrochemicals & Fertilizers

Food & Beverage Ingredients

Other Industrial By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the plastic pails market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global plastic pails market, along with key facts about plastic pails market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the plastic pails market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about Plastic Pails Market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the plastic pails market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Plastic Pails Market Demand Analysis (Volume’000 Units) 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the plastic pails market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical plastic pails market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 04 – Key Market Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation and technological advancements that are impacting the global plastic pails market.

Chapter 05 – Global Plastic Pails Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various product types (open top/head and close top/head) of plastic pails market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global Plastic Pails Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the plastic pails market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical plastic pails market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of plastic pails market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the plastic pails market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis. Chapter 08 – Global Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Material Type

Based on material type, the plastic pails market is segmented as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Product Type

Based on product type, the plastic pails market is segmented into open top/head and close top/head. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Capacity

Based on capacity, the plastic pails market is segmented on the basis of up to 3 litres, 3 to 5 litres, 5 to 10 litres, 10 to 20 litres and above 20 litres. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By End Use

Based on end use, the plastic pails market is segmented into paints & coatings, inks, dyes & pigments, petroleum & lubricants, agrochemicals & fertilizers, food & beverage ingredients and other industrial end uses. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the Plastic Pails Market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America plastic pails market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of Plastic Pails Market.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America plastic pails market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the plastic pails market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the plastic pails market based on the product type, material type, capacity and end use in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, Nordic countries, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – Middle East and Africa Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the plastic pails market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the plastic pails market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the plastic pails market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – South Asia Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia plastic pails market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia plastic pails market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Oceania Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania plastic pails market.

Chapter 20 – Plastic Pails Market Country-wise Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides information about how the plastic pails market will grow in various countries such as United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand across the regions during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the plastic pails market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the plastic pails market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Time Technoplast Limited, Greif Inc., Mauser Group N.V., NCI Packaging, FDL Packaging Group, Great Western Containers Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd , Rieke Corporation and M&M Industries, Inc.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the plastic pails market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the plastic pails market.