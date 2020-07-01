Global Wound Closure Devices Market Report 2026: Market Segments, Size, Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Wound Closure Devices Market over the period of 2020 to 2026. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global wound closure devices market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of wound closure devices. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the wound closure devices market during the period. The global wound closure devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

According to the IGR research analysts, the rising demand for wound closure devices to improve the therapeutic outcome and reduce hospital stay tenure led to the growth of the global wound closure devices market. The growing occurrence of chronic wound contributes to increased demand for cost-effective and efficient wound healing products. Chronic wound represents to be a silent epidemic that affects a huge amount of world population.

A study found that around 1 to 2% of the population in developed countries experience a chronic wound during their lifetime. Furthermore, lifestyle diseases are majorly leading to chronic wounds such as venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers.

Rising Use of Wound Closure Devices in Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeries Has A Positive Impact on the Growth of the Market

The rising use of wound closure devices in plastic and cosmetic surgeries has a positive impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the surge in demand for artificial absorbable sutures fuels the expansion of the wound closure devices market. The increasing number of mishaps and accidents occurring worldwide propels the growth of the wound closure devices market. Further, the growing aging population and rising incidences of disabilities boost market growth.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 15% of the global population lives with some kind of disability. Additionally, the rising prevalence of pressure ulcers in nursing home patients bolsters the growth of wound closure devices market. The rising number of surgical procedures worldwide led to market growth. The increasing incidences of infectious and non-communicable diseases speed up the expansion of the wound closure devices market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Wound Closure Devices Market

The growing spread of coronavirus has a positive impact on the wound closure devices market. As concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus rise, the sales of wound closure devices has surged the use of these devices helps to prevent patient follow-up visits. Particularly, the use of novel adhesive suture retention wound closure devices has increased significantly. Medical professionals are using wound closure methods that can adequately support the patient’s wound and reduce the need to have physical contact with them. Companies are focused on developing advanced wound care consists of therapeutic interventional devices that will efficiently and economically heal the wound.

