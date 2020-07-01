Covid-19 impact: Business Software & Services Market Trends To Reach $650.13 Billion By 2025

July 2020 | Report Format: Electronic (PDF)

The global business software and services market size is expected to reach USD 650.13 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing volume of business data and automation of business processes across various industries such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing are expected to drive the growth.

Numerous factors such as timely product delivery, reduced production costs, and improved operational efficiency delivered by effective business software and services are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Business software and services are extensively used in business processes as they help reduce operational costs.

Enterprises are widely adopting cloud-based deployment solutions owing to technological developments and growing focus on offering flexibility and mobility to users. This is prompting vendors to develop software solutions that can be deployed through cloud platforms.

Technological innovation, growing use of new data sources, and penetration of cloud-based services are further driving the need for customized software solutions for specific business operations. Increasing demand for optimized delivery mechanisms, initiating from point of production to the point of consumption, is encouraging enterprises to adopt supply chain management business software.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Sales and marketing segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2025. The software is widely used by businesses to combine their sales procedures and tasks

Managed services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the increasing dependence of enterprises on IT assets to improve their productivity

Cloud segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing deployment segment over the next six years as this mode of deployment eliminates the need to regularly, manually upgrade business software solutions and enables users to access data from any location in a hassle-free way

Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of above 11.2% over the forecast period. The growing number of government initiatives through digital SME campaigns such as video marketing, social media, and search engine marketing are expected to drive the growth

Healthcare is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing end use segment over the next six years, attributed to increasing demand for streamline the documentation, exchange of health data, and its storage

North American accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increased adoption of advanced technologies such as hybrid architecture, JavaScript, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain are contributing significantly to the regional growth

The key players in the business software and services market include Acumatica, Inc.; Deltek, Inc.; Epicor Software Corporation; IBM Corporation; Infor Inc.; NetSuite Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; SAP SE; Oracle Corporation; Totvs SA; Unit4; and SYSPRO