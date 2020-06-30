Protein Microarray Market Segments Analysis by Legend Key Players Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

MarketResearchFuture.com Present a Universal Study Research Report “Protein Microarray Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” This Report aim is Provide Insights about Factors Affecting the Market Growth and also Future Growth.

Protein Microarray Market – Competitive Landscape

The Key Players in Protein Microarray Market include SEQUENOM, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Affymetrix, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Sigma Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Cepheid Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Fluidigm Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Inc. (U.S.), EMD Millipore (U.S.), Angioscore Ltd. (U.S.), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Genentech) (Switzerland).

Protein Microarray Market- Overview

Protein microarray, also known as protein chips are an emerging class of proteomic technology which is used to track the interactions and activities of proteins. They have become a major tool in molecular biology and biochemistry. The application of protein microarray is expanding gradually, and Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the global protein microarray market to post a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The key areas where Protein Chips Market finds application include diagnostics, proteomics, protein functional analysis, antibody characterization, and treatment development. Protein microarray has proven to be a promising tool in the diagnosis of cancer. Protein microarray serves as a versatile and robust platform in cancer proteomics as it provides the advantages of sensitive detections. The elevating incidence rate of oncological diseases across the globe is likely to fuel the growth of the global protein microarray market.

Protein Microarray Market – Segmentation

The global protein microarray market has been segmented based on type, application, product, technology, and end user.

By type, the global protein microarray market has been segmented into protein chips, lab-on-chips (microfluidics), integrated systems, arrayers, and microarray systems.

By application, the global protein microarray market has been segmented into diagnostics, proteomics, protein functional analysis, and antibody characterization.

By product, the global protein microarray market has been segmented into protein microarray instruments, protein microarray reagents, and protein microarray services.

By technology, the global protein microarray market has been segmented into analytical microarrays, functional protein microarrays, and reverse phase protein microarray.

By end user, the global protein microarray market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, research centers, and others.

Protein Microarray Market – Industry Updates

In October 2018, researchers at the University of Texas have demonstrated a new protein sequencing method. The new method could have a profound impact in biomedical research and will assist to reveal new biomarkers for cancer diagnosis as well as diagnosis of other diseases.

Protein Microarray Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are the key markets for protein microarray. The Americas is the largest market for protein microarray. A high incidence rate of cancer, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness spurs market growth in the Americas. Also, the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and high demand for advanced treatment options boost the growth of the market.

Europe is the second largest market for protein microarray treatment, the growth of which can be attributed to extensive R&D efforts for the development of new drugs.

APAC is likely to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period and emerge as the fastest growing market for microprotein array. Growing adoption of protein chip in emerging economies of China, India, and Japan create lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the protein microarray market in APAC. Surging awareness regarding personalized medicine, increasing incidence of cancer, and government funding are expected to boost the market growth.

The MEA market will exhibit positive growth trend over the forecast period due to expanding healthcare sector, growing investment by market players in the region and increased adoption of protein microarrays for diagnostic purpose.

