Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Industry 2018, Deep Market Research Report, Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

The latest report on Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2018 to 2024. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

Increase in Demand for Data Protection and Disaster Recovery

Increase in demand for data protection and disaster recovery and low total cost of ownership are the factors driving the growth of the global hyper converged infrastructure market. Additionally, increase in efficiency of IT infrastructure from various application segments to reduce cost are also rising the demand for the market.

Restraining the Growth of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

However, high cost of research and development is restraining the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market. Moreover, cloud computing is providing the major growth opportunities for the global hyper-converged infrastructure market.

