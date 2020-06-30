Global Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market Deep Analysis 2019-2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Inclusions

• A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies, offering contract services for the manufacturing of antibodies, along with information on year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), location of headquarters, number of manufacturing facilities and location of these facilities, type of antibody manufactured (monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and polyclonal antibodies), type of expression systems used (mammalian, microbial and others), fill / finish operations and affiliations to regulatory agencies.

• A competitiveness analysis of key players engaged in this domain, featuring an assessment based on their supplier strength (related to the experience of a contract manufacturer), and service strength (which takes into account the size of service portfolio and scale of operation).

• A benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large companies, comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective (geography-based) peer groups.

• An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to contract manufacturing of antibodies, which have been established since 2013, based on several parameters, such as the year of agreement, type of partnership, project scale and focus therapeutic area.

• An analysis of the various expansion initiatives undertaken by service providers, in order to augment their respective antibody manufacturing capabilities, over the period 2017-2019 (till October), taking into consideration parameters, such as year of expansion, type of expansion (capacity expansion, facility expansion and new facility), type of antibodies manufactured and location of manufacturing facility.

• An estimate of the overall, installed capacity for manufacturing antibodies based on data reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain; it highlights the distribution of available antibody production capacity on the basis of company size (small, mid-sized, large and very large firms), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia).

• Informed estimates of the annual commercial and clinical demand for antibodies, based on various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.

• Elaborate profiles of the key industry players that offer contract manufacturing services at all scales of operation and have more than two manufacturing facilities. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, information on its service portfolio, details related to its manufacturing capabilities and facilities, and an informed future outlook.

• A case study comparing the key characteristics of large molecule and small molecule drugs, along with details on the various steps and challenges involved in their respective manufacturing processes.

• A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall pharmaceutical industry.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

Type of Antibodies

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Bispecific Antibodies

• ADCs

• Others

Company Size

• Small

• Mid-sized

• Large / Very Large

Scale of Operation

• Preclinical / Clinical

• Commercial

Type of expression system used

• Mammalian

• Microbial

Key geographical regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia and RoW

The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

• Dietmar Katinger (Chief Executive Officer, Polymun Scientific)

• David C Cunningham (Director, Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology)

• Claire Otjes (Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences)

