Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Treatment Industry, Current Updates and Forecast to 2023

Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Treatment Market -Highlights

Dural Arteriovenous Fistula is an abnormal connection between an artery and a vein. Any organ of the body can suffer from fistula. The brain is bounded by a tough fibrous cover called dura mater or dura. When a fistula forms between an artery and a vein within the dura, it is called brain dural fistula.

The global Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Treatment Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

According to Migraine Research Foundation, migraine was the 3rd most prevalent illness in the world in 2014. The prevalence of migraine is very high in the US, which is nearly 1 in 4 people. Moreover, 18% of American women, 6% of men, and 10% of children experience migraines. Mostly migraine occurs at the age of 25-55.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorder such as epilepsy and migraine leads to Dural arteriovenous fistulae, and increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D drive the growth of the market.

Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Treatment Market -Key Players

BD (U.S.)

Medtronic (U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cook (U.S.)

Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

NxStage Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

Poly Medicure Limited

Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Treatment Market -Segmentation

The global dural arteriovenous fistulae treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into type I, type II, and type III.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, embolization, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Treatment Market -Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global Dural arteriovenous fistulae treatment market owing to the presence of huge patient population with brain injury and neurological disorder such as depression, epilepsy, and migraine, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global Dural arteriovenous fistulae treatment market. Market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing Dural arteriovenous fistulae treatment market across the globe.