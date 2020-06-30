Demand for Glow Sticks Market Suffers Due to Curtailed Expenditure amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says a New Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the global Glow Sticks market. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections of the Glow Sticks market, both at global and regional levels. The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Glow Sticks market.

The Glow Sticks market report offers assessment of prevailing opportunities in various regions and evaluates their shares of revenue by the end of different years of the assessment period. Key regions covered comprise:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The evaluation of the competitive landscape in the Glow Sticks market covers the profile of the following top players:

Northern Products, Inc., Cyalume, LUMICA USA, INC., Bessen Glow Technology Ltd., Omniglow, The Glow Company UK Ltd., Sinoglow.com, Yiwu Findtoys Trading Co. Ltd. and Glow Fever among other players.

The recreational usage of glow sticks to increase demand in the coming decade

Adventure sports have become one of the cornerstone of the thrill seeking tourists. Over the years, scuba diving has evolved to become mainstream adventure sport. One of the most popular type of scuba diving is the night diving. According to Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), the usage of the primary LED lights and secondary glow sticks are recommended. This has attributed to the high demand of glow sticks in adventure sports. Due to the ease of use and dispensability, glow sticks have found their way into variety of adventure sports as emergency and safety light source. The glow sticks are also one of the popular choices for party supplies. Owing to this increasing demand in the civilian usage, the manufacturers have shown to have increased the glow stick colors.

The consumer inclination has led to the increased production of small glow sticks, i.e. lower than 10” size. The manufacturers have been striving to increase their sales by investing in multiple distribution channels. Currently, glow sticks are available through direct sales, specialty stores and online retail.

The global Glow Sticks market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

