Covid-19 impact: Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Is Forecast To Reach USD 3.9 Billion By 2025

Global radiation dose monitoring market size is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The advantage of automated dose monitoring systems to track individual and cumulative radiation dose exposure in patients is driving significant demand for the product.

Dose monitoring is achieved by the use of software and designated products such as dosimeters. Dose management software analyzes, identifies, and optimizes radiation dose performance with precise data. This data aids the physicians to provide quality care to the patients. Furthermore, easy integration of software into existing medical architecture of hospitals will boost the value of existing medical systems and ensure safety of using them.

Area of application commonly employing the use of medical imaging is radiography, angiography, mammography, fluoroscopy & interventional imaging and nuclear medicine. Several medical imaging technology manufacturers are constantly involving in the incorporation of the radiation dose monitoring tools in these imaging platforms. X-ray and computed tomography technique are known to emit a large amount of radiation as compared to other imaging platforms. The overall market exhibits promising growth prospects pertaining to high prevalence of chronic diseases, effective and reliable treatment methods focusing on care, and increasing patient awareness.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

North America reported highest revenue growth in this market in 2015. A shift to the value based care delivery model has resulted in healthcare providers to divert their attention to deliver healthcare services concentrating on the well-being of a patient

Asia Pacific region provides lucrative market opportunities for radiation dose monitoring. Significant factors such as rapid urbanization, upgrade in healthcare infrastructure and delivery will further support the radiation dose monitoring market growth in emerging economies like India and China

The market for radiation dose monitoring software is expected to generate strong revenue growth in the fiscal year 2015. The software market enables easy integration to existing architecture in healthcare facilities, and will sync into the integrated care delivery benefitting the specialists to provide better and monitored care

The major market players recognized in this market are GE Healthcare, Sectra, Medicvision, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba MSC, Bayer AG, Landauer, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.