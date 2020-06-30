Covid-19 Impact on Narrowband IOT Chipset Market 2020 Comprehensive Research Study

Covid-19 Impact on Narrowband IOT Chipset Market: Synopsis

The detailed report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the Narrowband IoT Chipset Market is marked to exhibit remarkable expansion at a CAGR of 60% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The Covid-19 Impact on Narrowband IOT Chipset Market is also anticipated to reach the market valuation of USD 265 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Rapid adoption of technologically advanced solutions, increasing demand for automation of services in multiple industrial sectors, rapid conversion of metropolitans into smart cities in the developed and developing countries, increased penetration and adoption of advanced technology in the developing countries, rise in awareness of the advantages of automation and increased government funding for automation of vital services in various industrial sectors are majorly propelling the growth of the Narrowband IoT Chipset Market during the assessment period.

Key Players:

The key players profiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) that are operating in the Narrowband IOT Chipset Market are Intel Corporation (the U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (China), Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. (China), Qualcomm Technologies Inc., (the U.S.), Vodafone Group plc (the U.K) and others. Other key innovators operating in the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market are u-blox (Switzerland), ZTE Corporation (China), SEQUANS Communications SA (France), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Emirates Telecommunication Group (UAE), China Telecommunications Corporation (China), Sigfox (France), STMicroelectronics (the U.S.), Gemalto (the Netherlands) and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global narrowband IoT chipset market has been segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America region commands the maximum share of the global narrowband IoT chipset market. The rapid adoption of technologically advanced solutions, increasing demand for automation of services in multiple industrial sectors and easy adoption of advanced technology are majorly propelling the growth of the global narrowband IoT chipset market in the North America region. Rapid conversion of metropolitans into smart cities in the emerging economies, increased penetration and adoption of advanced technology in the developing countries, rise in awareness of the advantages of automation and increased government funding for automation of vital services in various industrial sectors such as healthcare, retail, transportation and others are fueling the growth of the narrowband IoT chipset market in the Asia Pacific region. High demand for technologically advanced solutions, increased investments for extensive research and development, rise in number of players operating in the global market and rapid improvement in internet connectivity are majorly contributing to the growth of the narrowband IoT chipset market in the Europe region.

Segmentation

The Narrowband IoT Chipset Market has been segmented on the basis of component, device, deployment, and end-user. Based on component, the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment has been sub-segmented into modules and others. The services segment has been further sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. Based on applications, the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market has been segmented into alarms & detector, a smart appliance, tracker, wearable, smart meter, and many others. Based on deployment, the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market has been segmented into guard band, in-band, and standalone. Based on end-users, the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market has been segmented into healthcare, energy and utility, agriculture, retail, transportation and logistics, and others.

