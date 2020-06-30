Brain Aneurysm Treatment Industry, Currnet Updates and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Brain Aneurysm is an abnormal dilation of arteries in the brain which finally results in the weakening of inner muscular layer of the blood vessel wall. Over time, blood flow within the artery starts pushing the thin portion of the wall and ruptures it. The resultant bleeding due to ruptured artery in the brain is called subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). This kind of hemorrhage may lead to coma, stroke, and/or death. There are number of factors that contribute to the occurrence of brain aneurysms, such as cigarette smoking, injury or trauma, blood infections, and many others. Individuals harboring a brain aneurysm can be diagnosed by various techniques, such as Computed Tomography (CT) scan, Computed Tomography Angiogram (CTA) scan, Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA), cerebral angiogram, and many others.

The global Brain Aneurysm Treatment Industry is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 5.4% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023.

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts in its report that the global market is influenced by various key factors. This includes, the increasing and widespread prevalence of brain aneurysms, rising occurrence of high blood pressure, rapid advancements in surgical techniques, and increasing funding by the government and related bodies in the healthcare sector. Also, the presence of brain aneurysm in the family is another key driver of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Sophysa Ltd

Codman & Shurtleff

Medtronic Plc

Orsan Medical Technologies

Head Sense Medical

InfraScan

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Raumedic AG

HaiWeiKang

Johnson & Johnson

Spiegelberg GmbH

Market Segmentation:

The brain aneurysm treatment market segmentation is based in terms of condition, type, and end-user.

By type, the market divides into medication and surgery.

The surgery segment narrows down further into endovascular coiling, surgical clipping, flow diverter, and others. The flow diverter segment breaks down into silk flow diverter (SILK), pipeline embolization device, and surpass flow diverter (SURPASS).

The medication segment comprises calcium channel blockers, anti-seizure medications, antacids, antiemetics, analgesics, antihypertensives, stool softeners, and others.

By end-user, the market includes clinics, hospital, and others.

By condition, the market divides into ruptured and unruptured aneurysm.

Regional Analysis:

The global brain aneurysm treatment market is geographically segmented into major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas hold the dominant share of the global aneurysm treatment market and is expected to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm.

The European region holds the second largest share of the market for brain aneurysm. The region’s growth is proliferated by the support provided by the government for research and development and for the improvement of reimbursement policies in healthcare. Also, cerebrovascular conditions are also seemingly prevalent in this region, which is also aiding the growth herein.

The Asia Pacific region is positioned as one of the key players in the global brain aneurysm treatment landscape. It is expected to hold the potential to be the fastest growing region among the mentioned names. The surging growth and expansion of the region can be owed to the massive patient population and the ameliorating healthcare technology.

The Middle East & Africa regions holds the least share in the brain aneurysm treatment market owing to the lack of proper availability of medical facilities. However, the decent growth market in this region is driven by some of the most advancing countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. While, the African region is expected to garner moderate growth rate.

