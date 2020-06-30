Australia Farm Equipment Market to Witness Formidable Growth until 2025

Increasing adoption of advanced agricultural practices is expected to drive the growth of Australia farm equipment market

According to TechSci Research report, “Australia Farm Equipment Market By Type (Tractors, Harvesters, Planting Equipment, Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment, Spraying Equipment, Hay & Forage Equipment, Others), By Automation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), By Sales Channel (OEMs v/s Aftermarket), By Application (Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing & Planting, Weed Cultivation, Plant Protection, Harvesting & Threshing, Post-harvest & Agro Processing, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the Australia farm equipment market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period on account of the growing need to maintain food safety for its local population and also producing sufficient amount of commodities for export. Additionally, growing adoption of advanced technologies such as drones, sensors, Google Earth, autonomous tractors, among others in farming is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2025. Furthermore, flourishing food & beverage industry in the country is expected to propel the market growth. However, harsh environmental conditions and unpredictable precipitation patterns adversely affect the agricultural produce, thereby slowing down the market growth. Also, the agricultural industry in Australia is very unsubsidized. This in turn might hamper the market growth through 2025. Besides, decrease in scale of agricultural operations due to competition from mining might further restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The Australia farm equipment market is segmented based on type, automation, sales channel, application, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into tractors, harvesters, planting equipment, irrigation & crop processing equipment, spraying equipment, hay & forage equipment and others. Among these, the harvesters segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market on account of their widespread use in performing more than one activity or process in a single step. This in turn helps in saving cost, time, effort and increases overall productivity. Based on automation, the market can be grouped into automatic, semi-automatic and manual. Here, the automatic and semi-automatic segment are expected to witness significant growth on account of the fact that they reduce the necessity of human labor on the farm, thereby saving cost. Based on sales channel, the market can be split into OEM and aftermarket. Here, the OEM segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the large-scale crop production of agricultural equipment in the country both by the global players and local players. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into land development & seed bed preparation, sowing & planting, weed cultivation, plant protection, harvesting & threshing, post-harvest & agro processing and others. Out of these, the land development & seed bed preparation segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the growing need to maintain soil health and nutritional profile in order to increase the overall yield.

Farm Tech Machinery Pty Ltd, John Deere Australia, Dobmac Agricultural Machinery, A.F. Gason Pty Ltd, Briggs & Stratton Australia Pty Ltd, PFG Australia Pty Ltd, Silvan Australia Pty Ltd, Pellenc Australia Pty Ltd, Knuckeys Winchelsea Pty Ltd, K-Line AG and others are some of the leading players operating in Australia farm equipment market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share.

“Australia farm equipment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing need to increase the profitability while maintaining the operational efficiency in farming. Additionally, Australian agricultural industry is quite matured and developed, which has led to rapid modernization and automation across the agricultural sector. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2025. Furthermore, presence of major market players such as John Deere, AGCO Corporation, among others along with local players is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through 2025.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Australia Farm Equipment Market By Type (Tractors, Harvesters, Planting Equipment, Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment, Spraying Equipment, Hay & Forage Equipment, Others), By Automation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), By Sales Channel (OEMs v/s Aftermarket), By Application (Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing & Planting, Weed Cultivation, Plant Protection, Harvesting & Threshing, Post-harvest & Agro Processing, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, has evaluated the future growth potential of Australia farm equipment market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in Australia farm equipment market.

