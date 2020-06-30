Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market to Witness Significant Growth until 2025

Growing requirement for better infrastructure facilities to drive Asia Pacific construction glass market

According to TechSci Research report, “Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market By Product Type (Low- Emissivity Glass and Special Glass), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Manufacturing Process (Float Glass Process and Rolled/Sheet Process), By Coating Type (Hard Coat, Soft Coat), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, Asia Pacific construction glass market is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Construction glass has various properties & applications such as excellent insulation, high strength, soundproof, saves energy, and is fire-resistant, these properties make construction glass the most feasible option for the construction industry, thereby is one of the major factors accounting for the growth of Asia Pacific construction glass market. Moreover, rising population in the region means need for construction of new buildings, which is further expected to bode well for the growth of Asia Pacific construction glass market during the forecast period. In addition to this, high disposable income has enabled end users to spend more on new constructions, which is positively influencing the growth of Asia Pacific construction glass market. Also, expanding construction industry is further making headway for the growth of Asia Pacific construction glass market. Along with this, high demand for sustainable construction is forecast to positively contribute to the market growth in the next 5 years.

Asia Pacific construction glass market can be segmented based product type, application, manufacturing process, coating type product type, application, manufacturing process, coating type, company, and region. Considering the product type, the market is fragmented into low-emissivity glass and special glass. Here, the low-emissivity glass type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to certain benefit it offers such as low-emissivity glasses reflects heat back to its source which helps your home stay cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Along with this, such glasses do not require special cleaning, which further contributes to the high demand of these glasses, thereby driving the growth of construction glass market during the forecast period. In terms of manufacturing process, the market is segregated into float glass process and rolled/sheet process. Among these, the float glass process is estimated to grow at a high pace during the next 5 years, as this process helps in giving a good shape to glass.

Asahi Glass, Central Glass Co. Ltd., China Glass Holdings Limited, Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Schott AG, Sisecam Group, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, are among others are the leading players operating in Asia Pacific construction glass market. The leading players are adopting several growth strategies to enhance the market scenario of construction glass. Other competitive strategies include new product developments; mergers & acquisitions; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; and expansions to diverse their product portfolio in order to strengthen their market position.

“Asia Pacific is expected to witness formidable growth during the next five years on account of growing disposable income of the regional consumers. In addition to this, growing construction & infrastructure sector is further contributing to the growth of construction glass market. Besides, rise in standard of living is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

