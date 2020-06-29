Overview and Segmentation of global Pet Food Market 2020-2027

Global Pet Food Market was valued at USD 87.21 billion by 2018 which is expected to reach at USD 105.87 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.5%.

Pet food is a special food which is used for animals and it is formulated according to animal’s nutritional needs. Pet food is generally categorized into various types such as Wet/Canned Food, Dry Food, Treats/ Snacks, and Others.

Increase in trend of nuclear families and rapid humanization of pets and rise in awareness of pet health are the significant driving factors which are expected to boost the global pet food market growth. Furthermore, rise in ownership of pets in developing countries will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in government initiatives to promote use of safe and healthy food products significantly fuel the market growth in near future. For example, in Japan government had implemented law such as Law No 83 of 2008 for ensuring the safety of pet food products. Such initiatives will fuel the market growth.

However, pet obesity issues and pet recall by companies are the major restraining factors which are expected to hinder the global pet food market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Heristo Aktiengesellschaft, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd, WellPet LLC, Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Diamond Pet Foods, Nestle Purina PetCare, Big Heart Pet Brands, The Procter & Gamble Company, and Mars Petcare US Inc

Market Taxonomy

By Pet Type

Cats

Dogs

Others

By Food Type

Wet/Canned Food,

Dry Food

Treats/ Snacks

Others

By Sales Channel

Internet Sales

Specialized Pet Shops

Hypermarkets

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

