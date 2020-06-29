Mobile Video Surveillance Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Highlights:

The cloud based video surveillance is gaining huge demand in small, medium and large scale size enterprise as it provides high standards security solutions. Major market players such as Huawei Technologies, Axis communication, Bosch Security, Dahua and others are investing heavily in research & development to innovate their offered products in video surveillance. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd is offering cloud based video surveillance solution which provides computer-vision processing, a storage platform, and scalable video imaging for intelligent video surveillance applications. The cloud-based video surveillance solution is integrated with alarm management platform, and video monitoring which helps the organization to meet the growing security demands.

The advancement in IoT and cloud based storage systems has driven the mobile surveillance market. Milestone systems, a leading provider of IP based video management software, introduced a mobile app named “Milestone Mobile” offering on-to-go surveillance to the users. It is available in 30 languages and can be connected via Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G network. Apollo Video Technology, Dallmeier and Briefcam companies are also fuelling the market growth by serving with innovative products.

The Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market is expected to get high growth in coming years. Growing importance of cyber security, increasing concern of public security, and emerging IoT deployment in video technology is expected to drive the market during forecast period 2017-2023. However, privacy issues, and lack of high capacity storage systems are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, mobile video surveillance market has been valued at approx. USD 27 Billion by the end of forecast period with 14% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Major Key Players:

Seon (Canada)

Apollo Video Technology (U.S.)

Mid State Instruments (U.S.)

Floatograph Technologies, LLC. (U.S.)

Maxxess Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Strongwatch Corporation (U.S.)

Safety Vision, LLC. (U.S.)

Rosco Vision Systems (U.S.)

Maryland Security Professionals (U.S.)

Briefcam (Israel)

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Segmentation:

The mobile video surveillance market has been segmented on the basis of system, component and application.

The application segment comprises mainly of transportation, law enforcement, military and government and school transportation. Increasing demand for security is the major purpose for installing mobile video surveillance systems, which allows easy monitoring through mobile devices.

Regional Analysis:

The mobile video surveillance market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. In the global mobile video surveillance market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence the growth rate as compared with other regions.

As compared to other regions, the mobile video surveillance market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of mobile video surveillance market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established players in video camera market. In addition to this the region also has a well-established infrastructure, which provides higher internet penetration and hence better connectivity while the cameras are in transit.

There is a higher acceptance of video surveillance within the U.S. region. Based on application segment, school buses represent a particularly fertile North American market. The other major factor driving the growth of mobile video surveillance is implementation of these systems in police cars. Whereas in Asia-Pacific region, opportunities for the market are growing particularly in the areas of transit buses and in trains and trams.

