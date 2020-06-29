Luxury Furniture Market Demand,Trend,Consumptiona and Advantages Report 2020-2027

Global Luxury Furniture Market was valued at USD 26,937.6 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 32,497.2 million by 2027 at a CAGR 5.1%.

Increase in hospitality and infrastructure in developing countries is the market boosting factor which is expected to grow the global luxury furniture market over the forecast period. Growing adoption of luxury furniture in kitchen bedroom, living room, offices, corporate will influence the market growth.

Increase in adoption of online retailing methods is the driving factor which is expected to boost the growth of global luxury furniture market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for eco-friendly luxury furniture will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in urbanization and globalization is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, change in life style with increase in disposable income will drive the market growth during this forecast period. Significant growth in real estate industry will increase the demand for luxury furniture which is expected to propel the market growth in near future.

However, lack of skilled workers across luxury furniture and rise in raw material prices are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global luxury furniture market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Turri S.r.l., Henredon Furniture Industries Inc., Nella Vetrina, Iola Furniture Ltd., Laura Ashley, Scavolini, Giovanni Visentin, Valderamobili, Muebles Pico, and Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

By Material

Leather

Glass

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Others

By End Use

Living & Bedroom

Outdoor

Lighting

Kitchen

Bathroom

Commercial Use

Hospitality

Office

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

